Mizoram’s new government will have zero tolerance for corruption: Lalduhoma

Mizoram’s Opposition Zoram Peoples’ Movement (ZPM) on Monday swept the polls in the state, winning 27 of the 40 seats. Police officer turned politician and ZPM chief Lalduhoma, 74, who is set to become the next chief minister, spoke to Hindustan Times, about his priorities and agenda. Edited excerpts:

Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) chief Lalduhoma. (PTI)

What factors helped ZPM?

The public wanted change and ZPM was able to get the support of the voters. People in Mizoram want a better and corruption-free government and economic development. We were the first party to announce the list of candidates in April much ahead of others. That helped our candidates reach out to all voters and it worked.

What resulted in the ruling Mizoram National Front (MNF)’s defeat?

People are very disappointed with them. They made lots of empty promises. The main reason for MNF’s loss was chief minister Zoramthanga. It is not that the party is bad. But the party leader was involved in corruption, nepotism, and favouritism.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has bagged two seats and wants to be part of the ZPM government...

Both the BJP and Congress have been propagating this false propaganda that they will have some tie-up with ZPM. Why should we join hands with the BJP when we have an absolute majority? There is no need for that.

How do you see Congress getting relegated to fourth place behind the BJP?

They were in power for a long time and people are fed up with them. It will take time and it be quite difficult for Congress to revive itself in Mizoram.

What will be the priorities of your government?

As promised, our government will procure ginger, turmeric, chili, and broomsticks at a minimum pre-determined price to support farmers. The state’s finances are in shambles. We will constitute an expert committee and put fiscal reforms in place. Our government will adopt a policy of zero tolerance for corruption and grant permission to the CBI [Central Bureau of Investigation] to act on it. Other focus areas will be decided after the swearing-in takes place.

When is the swearing-in expected?

It has not been decided yet. We have to first meet our party leaders and newly-elected lawmakers...in Aizawl on Tuesday...since some candidates might take more time to reach the capital, we will have another meeting on Wednesday. We are likely to stake claim to form the government on Wednesday and the swearing-in can be expected either on Thursday or Friday.

