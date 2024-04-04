 MK Stalin reacts to PM Modi's remarks on Katchatheevu Island issue: 'Spreading rumours' | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

MK Stalin reacts to PM Modi's remarks on Katchatheevu Island issue: 'Spreading rumours'

ByHT News Desk
Apr 04, 2024 09:52 AM IST

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin attacked PM Modi for “using RTI to spread rumours”, calling it BJP's new “ally.”

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Wednesday made a veiled reference to the Katchatheevu Island issue and attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for trying to “spread rumours” using the Right To Information Act. 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (ANI Photo)(Lakshmi)
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (ANI Photo)(Lakshmi)

The DMK chief, addressing a rally in Tiruvannamalai, accused Modi of engaging in "jugglery by spreading rumours" in the name of the Right to Information (RTI) as he understood that people would not believe his words.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

By referring to RTI, the Tamil Nadu chief minister denoted disclosures on Katchatheevu Island from the external affairs ministry obtained by BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai. Using the information, the BJP squarely blamed the Congress and DMK for giving away the island to Sri Lanka.

“Modi speaking about the Katchatheevu issue in Uttar Pradesh shows that he is confused,” MK Stalin said.

He also slammed Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for “speaking the language of a lender” when she sought the accounts of the “ 5000 crore” released by the Centre for the state government.

Read more: PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee's rallies at north Bengal’s Cooch Behar seat today

Stalin said Sitharaman could not label the payout to the state as something from the Union government as it was the Tamil Nadu government's borrowing that was merely routed through the Centre.

Stalin lodged an attack on the Bharatiya Janta Party, saying that to ensure pluralism and social justice in India, the current government should be dislodged. “Every citizen is prepared to do it and PM Modi has realised this, and he is hence attempting to garner votes by spreading rumours and lies every day,” he said.

Out of fear, Modi's "ally, the Income tax department" has undertaken to not initiate any coercive action over tax demands against the Congress party, Stalin said. Similarly, the ED has not opposed bail for AAP's Sanjay Singh, he added.

Read more: Wayanad: Rahul Gandhi, Annie Raja declare assets. Who is richer and by how much?

"As if the Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax Department and CBI are not enough, he (Modi) has now roped in the Right to Information Act (RTI) in the alliance to confuse people," the Tamil Nadu CM alleged.

Read more: Sanjay Nirupam, expelled Congress leader, to announce next move today

(With inputs from PTI)

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Lok Sabha Section 2024 Live Updates, along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / MK Stalin reacts to PM Modi's remarks on Katchatheevu Island issue: 'Spreading rumours'
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On