MK Stalin reacts to PM Modi's remarks on Katchatheevu Island issue: 'Spreading rumours'

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Wednesday made a veiled reference to the Katchatheevu Island issue and attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for trying to “spread rumours” using the Right To Information Act. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (ANI Photo)(Lakshmi)

The DMK chief, addressing a rally in Tiruvannamalai, accused Modi of engaging in "jugglery by spreading rumours" in the name of the Right to Information (RTI) as he understood that people would not believe his words.

By referring to RTI, the Tamil Nadu chief minister denoted disclosures on Katchatheevu Island from the external affairs ministry obtained by BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai. Using the information, the BJP squarely blamed the Congress and DMK for giving away the island to Sri Lanka.

“Modi speaking about the Katchatheevu issue in Uttar Pradesh shows that he is confused,” MK Stalin said.

He also slammed Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for “speaking the language of a lender” when she sought the accounts of the “ ₹5000 crore” released by the Centre for the state government.

Stalin said Sitharaman could not label the payout to the state as something from the Union government as it was the Tamil Nadu government's borrowing that was merely routed through the Centre.

Stalin lodged an attack on the Bharatiya Janta Party, saying that to ensure pluralism and social justice in India, the current government should be dislodged. “Every citizen is prepared to do it and PM Modi has realised this, and he is hence attempting to garner votes by spreading rumours and lies every day,” he said.

Out of fear, Modi's "ally, the Income tax department" has undertaken to not initiate any coercive action over tax demands against the Congress party, Stalin said. Similarly, the ED has not opposed bail for AAP's Sanjay Singh, he added.

"As if the Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax Department and CBI are not enough, he (Modi) has now roped in the Right to Information Act (RTI) in the alliance to confuse people," the Tamil Nadu CM alleged.

(With inputs from PTI)