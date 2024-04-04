Wayanad nominations: Rahul Gandhi, Annie Raja declare assets. Who is richer and by how much?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Communist Party of India's (CPI) Annie Raja were among the high-profile candidates who filed their nominations on Wednesday for the April 26 Lok Sabha elections. Annie Raja, general secretary of the CPI's National Federation of Indian Women and the wife of the party's general secretary D Raja, filed her nomination against Rahul Gandhi. Communist Party of India's (CPI) Annie Raja and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Both Rahul Gandhi and Annie Raja held roadshows in the constituency ahead of filing their nomination papers.

According to the affidavit filed by Rahul Gandhi, the former Congress president has stock market investments of ₹4.3 crore, mutual funds deposits of ₹3.81 crore, and ₹26.25 lakh in a bank account, India Today reported.

The affidavit shows Rahul Gandhi has ₹55,000 in cash and a total income of ₹1,02,78,680 during the financial year 2022-23.

According to the affidavit, the gross total value of movable assets of Rahul Gandhi has increased by 59 per cent in five years, reported Onmanorama.com. Rahul Gandhi's movable assets were valued at ₹5.8 crore in 2019, while in the latest affidavit, the value of movable assets was ₹9.24 crore.

India Today reported that the Congress also possesses gold bonds worth ₹15.2 lakh. He has also invested in National Savings Schemes, Postal Savings, insurance policies and other places worth ₹61.52 lakh. He also has a liability of about ₹49.7 lakh, it reported.

News18, citing the affidavit, reported that Rahul Gandhi has assets worth ₹20 crore with an annual income of over ₹1 crore.

Rahul Gandhi has also declared agricultural land, owned jointly with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in Delhi’s Mehrauli, along with office space in Gurugram valued at ₹11 crore.

Annie Raja's assets

Annie Raja's total assets are worth only ₹ 72 lakh, News18 reported.

72 lakh, News18 reported. Annie Raja has declared only ₹ 10,000 cash in hand, bank deposits worth ₹ 62,000, jewellery worth ₹ 25,000 and an inherited property worth ₹ 71 lakh.

Rahul Gandhi is contesting against Annie Raja and Bharatiya Janata Party state president K Surendran in Wayanad. Rahul Gandhi had registered a thumping victory from the Wayanad seat in 2019 with a margin of more than four lakh votes.

Polling will be held in all of Kerala's 20 parliamentary constituencies on April 26, in the second phase of the nationwide elections, for which the last date of filing nomination papers is April 4, according to an Election Commission notification.