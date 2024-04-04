 Wayanad nominations: Rahul Gandhi, Annie Raja declare assets. Who is richer and by how much? | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Wayanad nominations: Rahul Gandhi, Annie Raja declare assets. Who is richer and by how much?

ByHT News Desk
Apr 04, 2024 07:33 AM IST

According to the affidavit, Rahul Gandhi has ₹55,000 in cash and a total income of ₹1,02,78,680 during the financial year 2022-23.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Communist Party of India's (CPI) Annie Raja were among the high-profile candidates who filed their nominations on Wednesday for the April 26 Lok Sabha elections. Annie Raja, general secretary of the CPI's National Federation of Indian Women and the wife of the party's general secretary D Raja, filed her nomination against Rahul Gandhi.

Communist Party of India's (CPI) Annie Raja and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Both Rahul Gandhi and Annie Raja held roadshows in the constituency ahead of filing their nomination papers.

According to the affidavit filed by Rahul Gandhi, the former Congress president has stock market investments of 4.3 crore, mutual funds deposits of 3.81 crore, and 26.25 lakh in a bank account, India Today reported.

According to the affidavit, the gross total value of movable assets of Rahul Gandhi has increased by 59 per cent in five years, reported Onmanorama.com. Rahul Gandhi's movable assets were valued at 5.8 crore in 2019, while in the latest affidavit, the value of movable assets was 9.24 crore.

India Today reported that the Congress also possesses gold bonds worth 15.2 lakh. He has also invested in National Savings Schemes, Postal Savings, insurance policies and other places worth 61.52 lakh. He also has a liability of about 49.7 lakh, it reported.

News18, citing the affidavit, reported that Rahul Gandhi has assets worth 20 crore with an annual income of over 1 crore.

Rahul Gandhi has also declared agricultural land, owned jointly with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in Delhi’s Mehrauli, along with office space in Gurugram valued at 11 crore.

Annie Raja's assets

  • Annie Raja's total assets are worth only 72 lakh, News18 reported.
  • Annie Raja has declared only 10,000 cash in hand, bank deposits worth 62,000, jewellery worth 25,000 and an inherited property worth 71 lakh.

Rahul Gandhi is contesting against Annie Raja and Bharatiya Janata Party state president K Surendran in Wayanad. Rahul Gandhi had registered a thumping victory from the Wayanad seat in 2019 with a margin of more than four lakh votes.

Polling will be held in all of Kerala's 20 parliamentary constituencies on April 26, in the second phase of the nationwide elections, for which the last date of filing nomination papers is April 4, according to an Election Commission notification.

