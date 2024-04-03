Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Wayanad today

Lok Sabha Election 2024 news LIVE: Campaigning for the upcoming general elections is in full swing as the political parties and the people have geared up for the the elections. On Tuesday, PM Modi held public rallies in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur and Rajasthan's Kotputli. While launching a blistering attack on Rahul Gandhi for his remark suggesting that there will be a "conflagration" in the country if he gets a third term and asked the people to wipe out the Congress from everywhere, the PM said he was being threatened and abused by the corrupt but there will be even bigger action against corruption after his re-election....Read More

Several issues have been raked up including the Kachchatheevu island issue with the ruling BJP and the opposition slamming each other. Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK President MK Stalin slammed the BJP for raising the Kachchatheevu issue ahead of the the Lok Sabha polls and said that the issue has started to backfire now.

Criticising PM Modi, Stalin questioned that why did PM did not ever spoke to Sri Lanka government to return back Kachchatheevu Island.

Polling for the Lok Sabha elections will be conducted in seven phases, the first of which is on April 19. Besides voting for the 543 Lok Sabha seats, the Election Commission of India has also announced Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Odisha, as well as assembly by-polls for 26 vacant seats.

The counting of votes will be done on June 4. Support of at least 272 MPs in the Lok Sabha is required to form the government at the Centre.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phase-wise schedule:

• Phase 1- April 19

• Phase 2- April 26

• Phase 3- May 7

• Phase 4 - May 13

• Phase 5 - May 20

• Phase 6 - May 25

• Phase 7 - June 1