Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Wayanad today
Lok Sabha Election 2024 news LIVE: Campaigning for the upcoming general elections is in full swing as the political parties and the people have geared up for the the elections. On Tuesday, PM Modi held public rallies in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur and Rajasthan's Kotputli. While launching a blistering attack on Rahul Gandhi for his remark suggesting that there will be a "conflagration" in the country if he gets a third term and asked the people to wipe out the Congress from everywhere, the PM said he was being threatened and abused by the corrupt but there will be even bigger action against corruption after his re-election....Read More
Several issues have been raked up including the Kachchatheevu island issue with the ruling BJP and the opposition slamming each other. Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK President MK Stalin slammed the BJP for raising the Kachchatheevu issue ahead of the the Lok Sabha polls and said that the issue has started to backfire now.
Criticising PM Modi, Stalin questioned that why did PM did not ever spoke to Sri Lanka government to return back Kachchatheevu Island.
Polling for the Lok Sabha elections will be conducted in seven phases, the first of which is on April 19. Besides voting for the 543 Lok Sabha seats, the Election Commission of India has also announced Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Odisha, as well as assembly by-polls for 26 vacant seats.
The counting of votes will be done on June 4. Support of at least 272 MPs in the Lok Sabha is required to form the government at the Centre.
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phase-wise schedule:
• Phase 1- April 19
• Phase 2- April 26
• Phase 3- May 7
• Phase 4 - May 13
• Phase 5 - May 20
• Phase 6 - May 25
• Phase 7 - June 1
BJP's Shantanu Thakur assails TMC over Matua Maha Mela
Political turmoil erupted over the Baruni Mela of Matuas to be held on April 6. The religious fair is held every year at Thakurnagar Thakurbari of Gaighata in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal.
This fair has already invited political tussle among the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Trinamool Congress in the state.
Union State Minister and Bangaon Lok Sabha MP Shantanu Thakur held a press conference on Tuesday and alleged that TMC leader Mamata Thakur has requested to issue Section 144 to stop the religious fair of Matuas.
"Not only this, the state electricity department is conspiring to ensure that there is no electricity connection in the fair and informed us that they would not be able to provide electricity," he added.
Shantanu further stated that no matter how much Section 144 is promulgated, there will be a fair and huge gathering of devotees will take part.
Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi releases third list of five candidates for Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra
Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the country, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) released its third list of candidates five candidates for Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra.
The VBA has also announced its candidates for other constituencies, including Vasant More for Pune, Avinash Bosikar for Nanded, Balasaheb B. Ugale for Parbhani, Afsar Khan for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Mangaldas Bagul for Shirur.
This comes a day after Prakash Ambedkar-led party had declared the second list of 11 candidates on Monday.
Earlier, VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar took a jibe at the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), saying that the differences between the partners in the Opposition alliance in the state were coming to the fore and there was a clear divergence of opinion within.
Rahul Gandhi to submit nomination papers for Wayanad constituency today
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will reach the district on April 3 to submit his nomination papers at the collectorate here for the Wayanad parliamentary constituency after leading a roadshow
Ex- Tripura CPM MLA submits nomination papers to contest against TIPRA Motha party founder's sister
Veteran CPIM leader and former legislator and opposition INDIA Bloc candidate Rajendra Reang submitted his nomination papers to contest in the Scheduled Tribe ( ST)- reserved East Tripura constituency on Tuesday amidst huge rally of supporters from both CPIM and Congress at Ambassa in Dhalai District.
Reang served as one-term legislator from Kanchanpur Assembly constituency since 2018. He also earlier served as executive member of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).
Reang would contest against BJP candidate Kriti Singh Debbarma, also princess of Tripura's erstwhile Manikya royal dynasty and elder sister of founder of TIPRA Motha party Pradyot Kishore Debbarma.
The TIPRA Motha is an ally of the state's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP).
While addressing a rally at Ambassa prior submitting nomination papers, Reang said," The BJP failed to meet basic necessities of people, mainly for the tribals. The authoritarian regime of the BJP would be uprooted from the Centre with support from all sections of people".
Sharad Pawar supports EVM, but insists some changes in it
The Nationalist Congress Party chief, Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said that his party supports electronic voting machines (EVMs) but emphasized the need for essential changes in the current system to enhance transparency in elections.
Speaking to the media persons here this evening Pawar mentioned that they had proposed modifications to the Election Commission a few years ago when the credibility of EVMs was questioned by opposition parties. Several political parties, including the NCP allies, Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) are opposing the EVM and demanded for old system of ballot papers for the elections.
Pawar informed that several leaders from opposition parties had urged the Election Commission to cross-check 50% of EVM results with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) before announcing final election results, a few years ago. Pawar highlighted the importance of transparency in ensuring a credible election process, citing examples of some other countries that have implemented necessary changes in their EVM systems for more secure elections.
PM Modi accuses Cong of instigating people against electoral mandate, asks them to wipe out opposition party
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on Rahul Gandhi for his remark suggesting that there will be a "conflagration" in the country if he gets a third term and asked the people to wipe out the Congress from everywhere.
Addressing his first election rally in Uttarakhand, Modi said he was being threatened and abused by the corrupt but there will be even bigger action against corruption after his re-election.
"The Congress and INDI Alliance have made their intentions clear. Congress's royal family 'shehzada' (prince) has threatened there will be fire if Modi gets another term in office.
"Staying out of power has made them so desperate that they are now talking about setting the country afire. Would you let them do it? Is this the kind of language used in a democracy? Wouldn't you punish them?" Modi said.
Uttarakhand government declares public holiday on voting day
Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the country, the Uttarakhand government has declared a public holiday on April 19, i.e. the day of voting.
The order was issued by the General Administration Department of the Uttarakhand government on Tuesday.
The order stated that all the educational institutes, banks, all the government and private offices, and all industrial and manufacturing units, etc. will stay closed on April 19.
This step has been taken keeping in mind that all the people use their voting rights and participate readily in the upcoming general elections.