Home / India News / MK Stalin says DMK would continue to urge Centre to scrap CAA
india news

MK Stalin says DMK would continue to urge Centre to scrap CAA

In an addendum to the party manifesto unveiled on Saturday, he said DMK had all along opposed the CAA and campaigned against it and he even ran a campaign in Tamil Nadu collecting one crore signatures pressing for scrapping the law.
PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 02:35 PM IST
"The Central government will be urged to withdraw the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019," Stalin said in the addendum.(PTI)

DMK chief M K Stalin on Sunday said his party would continue to urge the union government to scrap the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act and confer citizeship on Sri Lankan Tamils living in refugee camps in India.

In an addendum to the party manifesto unveiled on Saturday, he said DMK had all along opposed the CAA and campaigned against it and he even ran a campaign in Tamil Nadu collecting one crore signatures pressing for scrapping the law.

"The Central government will be urged to withdraw the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019," Stalin said in the addendum.

The DMK in its manifesto has said that the Centre would be requested to include Sri Lanka in the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and give citizenship to Lankan Tamil refugees living in camps in India.

Making the addition, Stalin said his party had all along opposed the CAA and campaigned against it and he even ran a signature campaign in Tamil Nadu collecting one crore signatures seeking the scrapping of the legislation.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Modi to meet all CMs again amid rise in Covid infections

Congress leader denied ticket to go it alone

Top court seeks EC, Centre opinions on repoll possibility if NOTA wins

Suvendu urges EC to reject Mamata’s papers, cites cases in Assam

"I would like to reiterate again that a resolution will be passed in the assembly (if DMK is voted to power) and will raise its voice for scrapping CAA," he said in a statement.

The DMK top leader also added two more points to the manifesto, an assurance that the "anti-farmer" Chennai-Salem expressway project would not be implemented and the Kattupalli port shall not be allowed here and the draft environment assessment report for it would be rejected.

The DMK released its 505-point manifesto featuring a host of highly populist promises. Waiver of crop and jewel loans in cooperative banks and a one-time assistance of 4,000 for Covid-19 hit rice ration card holders were among the assurances. Protests were held in various parts of the state against the CAA, which expedites citizenship applications from religious minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

DMK had questioned why Muslims and Tamil refugees of Sri Lanka were kept out of the ambit of the act and alleged it 'divided' people on the basis of religion.

The expressway project witnessed several protests by farmers and others over land acquisition and environment concerns. The greenfield corridor was challenged in the Madras High Court which quashed the land acquisition proceedings and Pattali Makkal Katchi (an ally of the AIADMK now) leader Anbumani Ramadoss was among the petitioners against the project in court. However, the Supreme Court had in December last year upheld the notification for land acquisition for the 10,000 crore eight lane project.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dmk mk stalin citizenship amendment act
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP