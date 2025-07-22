MK Stalin suffers ‘mild giddiness’, hospitalised

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on Monday after he developed “mild giddiness” during his morning walk, according to hospital authorities. Stalin finished his morning walk on Monday and went to the DMK headquarters for his meetings before being admitted to Apollo Hospitals. (PTI)

State water resources minister Duraimurugan, who visited the CM at the hospital, said that he was recovering well. “The CM is alright now. He will return home soon,” he told reporters.

“Stalin experienced ‘mild giddiness’ during his routine morning walk. He has been admitted to Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, Chennai for evaluation of his symptoms and the necessary diagnostic tests are being done,” said a statement from Apollo Hospitals’ medical services director Dr Anil B G.

He has been advised a three-day rest and prescribed additional tests for evaluation, the hospital said in a bulletin released later on Monday. “He is expected to continue discharging his duties in official capacity from the hospital during his stay,” the bulletin added.

He was earlier scheduled to be in Tiruppur district on Tuesday to inaugurat a hospital and a bus stand followed by an unveiling a statue of M Karunanidhi, however, this was cancelled on Monday evening, said minister for information and publicity P Saminathan.

The chief minister also had to cancel commitments earlier scheduled for Monday in his constituency Kolathur in the city, said an official from the chief minister’s office.