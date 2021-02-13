Home / India News / Mob attacks vigilance team in Bihar, frees official accused of bribery
Mob attacks vigilance team in Bihar, frees official accused of bribery

A crow of over people people manhandled a police team and and escaped with the accused officer.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:14 PM IST
Bribery in public services continues to plague India.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A mob attacked a state vigilance bureau team and freed an executive officer of a Nagar Panchayat in Bihar's West Champaran arrested for allegedly accepting 20,000 bribe on Friday, police sa.

"...a crowd of 50 -60 people led by Arjit Naran Singh, a ward councillor, mobbed and manhandled us. They managed to escape with the executive officer," said deputy police superintendent Sarvesh Kumar Singh. "Some of the attackers have been identified with the help of video footage."

Officials said Jitendra Kumar Sinha, the officer, allegedly demanded the bribe for releasing a retired clerk's arrears.

After verifying the clerk's complaint, a vigilance team caught the suspect and recovered the money. "We are looking into the matter. Those who attacked the vigilance team are being identified," said Arjun Lal, a sub-divisional police officer.

A separate state vigilance bureau team caught a clerk at district education office allegedly accepting 15,000 bribe in Motihari on Friday.

