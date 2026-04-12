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Mobile internet suspension extended in parts of ethnic violence-hit Manipur

The services were suspended, and curfew was imposed in parts of the state after two people were killed and 29 others injured on Tuesday

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 03:24 pm IST
By Sobhapati Samom
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The Manipur government on Sunday extended the suspension of mobile internet and data services, including VPN access, in five districts of the ethnic violence-hit state for two more days.

The ethnic violence in Manipur has claimed at least 260 lives and displaced around 60,000 people since May 2023. (Sourced)

The services were suspended, and curfew was imposed in parts of the state after two people were killed and 29 others injured on Tuesday as security forces allegedly fired at a mob that stormed a paramilitary camp in Bishnupur. The mob was protesting the deaths of a five-year-old boy and his six-month-old sister in an explosion.

Protests have been held across five districts after the outbreak of fresh violence. Three more civilians have been killed since. The curfew was relaxed for 10 hours from 5am to 3pm in  Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Kakching, and Thoubal on Sunday.

The state home department said the restrictions will continue in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur districts.

It added that the decision was taken after reviewing the situation and assessing the need for continued preventive measures to maintain public order.

Meiteis and Kukis withdrew to their respective strongholds after the ethnic violence began. Chief minister Y Khemchand Singh has maintained that there are no buffer zones in the state, but the government identifies certain sensitive areas. 

 
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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