Mobile jammer seized from Delhi's Palika Bazaar during Diwali security checks

Delhi Police seized a mobile network jammer from Palika Bazaar during security checks ahead of Diwali, officials said on Sunday. Mobile network jammer found in Delhi's Palika market ahead of festive season(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said, "Our teams are verifying all shops, hotels, and public places ahead of the festive season. During a special check, a team discovered a suspicious device in the market." The device, resembling a mobile network jammer, was seized immediately, he said, PTI reported.

Mahla added, “We are following standard procedures to verify the device. We urge the public to inform the police if they come across any suspicious object.”

What is a jammer?

A jammer is a device that sends out radio signals to block or interfere with other devices within its range. It disrupts communication by overpowering the receivers, commonly affecting mobile networks, GPS, and Wi-Fi signals.

What does the law say about the use of jammers in India?

The use of cellular signal jammers, GPS blockers, or other jamming devices is generally illegal in India, with exceptions granted only to certain government agencies. Private individuals or businesses cannot buy or use jammers. Import, sale, or advertising of jammers is also unlawful.

Private individual can't import network jammers

Under the Foreign Trade (Development & Regulation) Act, 1992, jammers are restricted items, and importing them requires a license from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

Only specific government entities—like Central Ministries, Defence forces, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs)—are allowed to use jammers. These agencies must procure jammers exclusively from authorised public sector manufacturers, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), and only for approved purposes.