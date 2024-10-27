'...Live like Narakasura': BJP's swipe at Udhayanidhi Stalin over rare Diwali greetings

Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has extended Deepavali greetings to those "who have faith", prompting the BJP to make a sarcastic remark against him. Tamil Nadu's deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin(PTI file photo)

In a rare departure from DMK's traditions, Stalin extended his greetings to supporters for the party's platinum jubilee celebrations. "I extend my greetings on our (DMK) platinum jubilee celebrations; Deepa oli thirunal greetings to those having belief and celebrating it," he said.

Reacting to the gesture, BJP leader Narayanan Thirupathi took a swipe at Udhayanidhi. "...for those who don't have belief, greetings to live like Narakasura," he said in a post on X.

While Deepavali in the north signifies the return of Lord Rama and Sita Devi to Ayodhya from exile, in the South, the festival marks the victory of Lord Krishna and his Sathyabhama over the demon king Narakasura.

In line with their 'rationalist' beliefs, DMK leaders refrain from greeting people on festivals.

Late senior DMK leader M Karunanidhi would also not wish people on Diwali.

The BJP often attacks DMK for ignoring Hindu festivals.

Meanwhile, in a veiled attack on Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Udhayanidhi said he is "allergic" to the very word 'Dravidam,' and thinks it can be finished off by not taking its name.

"Nobody can even touch Dravidam. Tamil Nadu will remain Tamil Nadu. As long as our black and red (DMK) flag and the DMK workers are there, none can even touch Tamil Nadu and Dravidam," the deputy CM asserted.

Stalin was recently elevated as Tamil Nadu's deputy chief minister.

Last year, he triggered a political storm by saying the Sanatan Dharma should be eradicated.

Last week, Udhayanidhi Stalin said he would never apologise for making the controversial remark.

"Periyar gave his voice to oppose (this practice). Anna Durai gave his voice, Karunanidhi gave his voice and I said the same. They've added what I didn't say and lied. Now cases have been filed not just in Tamil Nadu but in many places across India. They asked me to apologise in court. I said what I said. I am Karunanidhi's grandson and will not apologise for anything", he said, according to NDTV.

With inputs from PTI