e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 12, 2019

Post paid mobile phone services in Jammu and Kashmir to be restored from Monday: Government

Post paid mobile phone services in Jammu and Kashmir will be restored from Monday, the government said on Saturday.

india Updated: Oct 12, 2019 12:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mobile phone services in Jammu and Kashmir will be restored from Monday, the government said on Saturday.
Mobile phone services in Jammu and Kashmir will be restored from Monday, the government said on Saturday.
         

All post-paid mobile phone services will be restored in the remaining areas of Jammu and Kashmir from Monday, the government announced on Saturday, more than two months after clampdowns were enforced in the state.

“All postpaid mobile phone services, irrespective of the service provider, will be restored from noon on Monday in the remaining areas of J-K,” the state’s principal secretary Rohit Kansal said during a press conference.

Restrictions were placed on the movement of people, phone and internet services suspended and state leaders placed under house arrest on August 5 when the government revoked Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories- Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu & Kashmir has about 600,000 mobile phones connections. In the second week of September, mobile connectivity was restored in Jammu but was subsequently withdrawn because of alleged rumour-mongering. Mobile phones of officials critical to maintaining law-and-order have been functioning since then.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 12:15 IST

tags
top news
PM Modi calls summit a ‘new era’, Xi says had ‘heart to heart’ discussions
PM Modi calls summit a ‘new era’, Xi says had ‘heart to heart’ discussions
Post paid mobile phone services in J-K to be restored from Monday: Govt
Post paid mobile phone services in J-K to be restored from Monday: Govt
2-wheelers, pvt CNG cars may come under Odd-Even rule; announcement today
2-wheelers, pvt CNG cars may come under Odd-Even rule; announcement today
India may restrict imports of palm oil, other goods from Malaysia: Report
India may restrict imports of palm oil, other goods from Malaysia: Report
Pakistan must end support to terrorist groups: Top US senator
Pakistan must end support to terrorist groups: Top US senator
Why Chinese President Xi Jinping skipped the chopper ride to Mamallapuram
Why Chinese President Xi Jinping skipped the chopper ride to Mamallapuram
Stalled escalators, empty water coolers at UN as budget crunch hits
Stalled escalators, empty water coolers at UN as budget crunch hits
Your Weekend Dose: From The Sky Is Pink to Gemini Man, know what to watch
Your Weekend Dose: From The Sky Is Pink to Gemini Man, know what to watch
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News