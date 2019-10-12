Post paid mobile phone services in Jammu and Kashmir to be restored from Monday: Government

india

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 12:27 IST

All post-paid mobile phone services will be restored in the remaining areas of Jammu and Kashmir from Monday, the government announced on Saturday, more than two months after clampdowns were enforced in the state.

“All postpaid mobile phone services, irrespective of the service provider, will be restored from noon on Monday in the remaining areas of J-K,” the state’s principal secretary Rohit Kansal said during a press conference.

Restrictions were placed on the movement of people, phone and internet services suspended and state leaders placed under house arrest on August 5 when the government revoked Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories- Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu & Kashmir has about 600,000 mobile phones connections. In the second week of September, mobile connectivity was restored in Jammu but was subsequently withdrawn because of alleged rumour-mongering. Mobile phones of officials critical to maintaining law-and-order have been functioning since then.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 12:15 IST