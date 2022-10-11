Home / India News / Moderate rainfall likely over east UP, parts of Delhi & Punjab: IMD

Moderate rainfall likely over east UP, parts of Delhi & Punjab: IMD

Published on Oct 11, 2022

A cyclonic circulation is lying over north Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood and a trough is running from this cyclonic circulation to northeast Rajasthan in lower tropospheric levels

A western disturbance is affecting the Western Himalayan region. (File image)
Widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated/scattered heavy rain and thunderstorm or lightning is likely over east Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Parts of Punjab, Delhi, Haryana and Uttarakhand will also witness light to moderate rainfall.

A western disturbance is affecting the Western Himalayan region.

A cyclonic circulation is lying over Haryana and neighbourhood. A cyclonic circulation is lying over north Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood and a trough is running from this cyclonic circulation to northeast Rajasthan in lower tropospheric levels.

Under the influence of these systems, above normal rainfall is likely over different parts of the country.

Widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorm or lightning is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during October 11 to 15; Rayalaseema till October 13; interior Karnataka during October 11 and 12 and Telangana on Tuesday.

Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rain is also likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Bihar on October 11 and 12.

