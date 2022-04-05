Modi asks BJP lawmakers to create awareness about govt schemes

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers to attend the fortnight-long programmes from April 7 to create awareness about the government’s social justice and people-centric policies.

Addressing a parliamentary party meeting, Modi said the lawmakers should ensure schemes such as Har Ghar Nal and Ayushman Bharat are reaching the intended beneficiaries and people are aware of the schemes tailored for their specific needs.

A BJP functionary said the lawmakers and ministers have been asked to create awareness about 14 central schemes at the local level. The party workers have been tasked with creating awareness about Pradhan Manti Awad Yojna, Har Ghar Nal, and PM Kisan Nidhi on April 8, 9, and 10, the functionary said.

Modi will also address party workers on Wednesday on the occasion of BJP’s foundation day. BJP president JP Nadda has also instructed the party workers to ensure participation in the fortnight-long programmes starting with the party’s foundation day.

The BJP has been focusing on beneficiaries of social schemes known as labharthis. Party leaders have credited the social schemes offering subsidised health care, housing, and free ration for the party’s success in the assembly elections held in four states in February and March.

