PM Modi blasts Pakistan: ‘Sindoor became our gunpowder’

Operation Sindoor was the embodiment of a new India that will strike at the heart of terror and make terrorists and their supporters pay a heavy price for spilling blood, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, adding that Islamabad can never win a direct fight against New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recounted his 2019 vow in Bikaner, saying, "mai desh nahi jhukne dunga, mai desh nhi mitne dunga"(PTI)

At a public meeting in Rajasthan’s Bikaner, Modi ruled out trade or talks with Pakistan on any issue other than Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, said Islamabad will not get India’s share of water, and underlined that India was not going to be cowed by nuclear threats.

“The world and the enemies of the country have seen what happens when ‘sindoor’ turns into ‘barood’ (gunpowder),” he said at the public meeting in Palana in Bikaner, which shares a border with Pakistan.

“Modi’s mind is cool, it remains cool, but Modi’s blood is hot, and now it is not blood but hot sindoor (vermilion) that is flowing in Modi’s veins. Now India has made it clear that Pakistan will have to pay a heavy price for every terrorist attack. And this price will be paid by Pakistan’s army and Pakistan’s economy.”

The PM travelled to Rajasthan to lay the foundation stones and inaugurate development projects worth ₹26,000 crores, and virtually opened 103 redeveloped Amrit Bharat stations spread across 86 districts in 18 states and Union Territories.

Operation Sindoor was India’s direct military response to the April 22 terror strike at Pahalgam in Kashmir that killed 26 civilians in what was the worst attack on civilians since the 26/11 Mumbai strikes.

India launched the operation in the early hours of May 7, bombing nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The pre-dawn strikes --- which killed at least 100 terrorists --- sparked a series of attacks and counter attacks across the western border, involving fighter jets, missiles, armed drones, and fierce artillery and rocket duels. In one such counterattack on the night of May 9-10, the air force struck targets at 13 Pakistani air bases and military installations. After four days of fighting, military hostilities were stopped on May 10 as the two nations reached an understanding.

Modi said Pakistan can never win in a straight fight with India and so it has used terrorism as a weapon against India. “This is not a game of attack and retaliation, this is not a game of attack and retaliation, this is a new form of justice, this is a new form of justice, this is Operation Sindoor,” he said.

The PM said the Pahalgam terror attack, where terrorists snatched the sindoor from “sisters’ foreheads” by killing their husbands after ascertaining their religion, outraged the entire country. “The shots were fired in Pahalgam but they pierced the hearts of 140 crore citizens. We took a vow to finish the terrorists. With your blessings and the valour of our armed forces, we fulfilled our resolve.”

Modi said the armed forced were given a free and they spun such a maze that Pakistan was forced to get down on its knees. “The world and our enemies witnessed the outcome when sindoor becomes barood (explosive).”

“Those who carried out the terror attack on April 22, we destroyed their terrorist bases in 22 minutes.”

Modi spoke of the shift in government’s approach to fighting terror.

“Those who had thought that they would get away after spilling blood of Indians… and India would stay quiet… those who were taking pride in their weapons, they have been reduced to rubble,” said Modi.

He said Operation Sindoor was not revenge but a new manifestation of justice, it was the embodiment of new India. “First we took the attack to their home… now we struck them outright (seene par prahar kiya),” he said, adding that this was India’s new policy to eradicate terror.

Modi spelled out India’s new doctrine in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

“Operation SIndoor has given three principles to tackle terror. First, India will give a befitting reply to any terror attack. The time, place and manner will be of our armed forces’ choosing and we will set the rules. Second, India has called the nuclear bluff and won’t be cowed down and third, India won’t differentiate between terror masterminds and governments that support terror. Pakistan’s bogey of state and non-state actors will not work anymore,” he said.

Modi pointed out that India was also proactively exposing Pakistan before the world and mentioned the seven multi-party delegations visiting world capitals to articulate India’s stand.

Mentioning that he had landed at the Nal Air Force base in Bikaner, Modi said Pakistan had targeted it but failed to do any damage. “A little distance away, across the border, is Rahim Yar Khan air base… it is in ICU… no one knows when it will reopen.”

He reiterated that Pakistan will not get even a drop of water from India’s share, indicating that the Indus Water Treaty will remain in abeyance. He also underlined that there was no scope for talks with Pakistan. “There will be no trade and no talks… talks will only be on Pakistan occupied Kashmir.”

“And if Pakistan continues to export terrorists, it will have to beg for every penny. Pakistan will not get India’s rightful share of water. Playing with the blood of Indians will cost Pakistan dearly. This is India’s resolve and no power in the world can shake us from this resolve,” he said.

The Opposition criticised the speech.” Modiji, stop giving hollow speeches. Just tell me: Why did you believe Pakistan’s statement on terrorism? Why did you sacrifice India’s interests by bowing to Trump? Why does your blood boil only in front of cameras? You have compromised the honour of India!” the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said on X.