Centre merges Films Division, three other film bodies with NFDC

The Centre on Wednesday announced the merger of four film media units with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC).

The Films Division, the Directorate of Film Festivals (DFF), the National Film Archive of India (NFAI) and Children's Film Society of India (CFSI) are now merged into the NFDC.

The information and broadcasting ministry in its note stated that the mandate for the production of documentary films stands transferred to the NFDC from April 1 this year. "The ongoing projects related to the production of documentary films shall be completed by the Films Division. But no new projects will be undertaken by the division," the statement said.

According to a circular issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the employees of NFAI are attached under preservation of vertical of the NFDC from April 1 as a temporary arrangement till further orders. "The managing director of NFDC may utilise their services to ensure that the organisation is able to successfully implement the mandate," the statement read.

As per the note, the Central Board of Film Certification's chief executive officer Ravinder Bhakar has been given the additional charge as the director of NFAI. He replaces incumbent director Prakash Magdum who has been asked to report to his parent cadre.

The NFDC will be organising the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) this year, instead of the Directorate of Film Festivals. The employees of the DFF will now be utilised by the NFDC. However, the service conditions of the employees remain unchanged who will continue to draw salaries and perks as per conditions of the DFF.

