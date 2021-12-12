Modi in Varanasi: Itinerary of PM's 2-day visit to his parliamentary constituency

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi for a 2-day visit, on Monday. The highlight of his visit to the temple town in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh will be the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, scheduled for December 13.

“Tomorrow, 13th December is a landmark day. At a special programme in Kashi, the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham project will be inaugurated. This will add to Kashi's spiritual vibrancy. I would urge you all to join tomorrow's programme,” the Prime Minister tweeted on Sunday.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi will, at 12 noon on day 1 of his trip, visit the popular Kaal Bhairav Temple. Then, around an hour later, he will be at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, and inaugurate phase 1 of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, constructed at a cost of around 339 crore, the PMO noted in a statement.

A total of 23 buildings are in the phase 1 of the project, the statement further said.

In his final engagement for the day, PM Modi will, at 6pm, witness Ganga Aarti while on board a 'Ro-Ro vessel,' his office said.

At 3:30pm on December 14, the second and final day, the Prime Minister will attend the 98th anniversary celebrations of the Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan at the Swarved Mahamandir in the city.

During the 2-day visit, he will also participate in a conclave of chief ministers from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The deputy chief ministers of Bihar and Nagaland will also attend the conference.

Among these, except Bihar and Nagaland, all have chief ministers from PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while in the remaining two, the BJP is a member of the ruling coalition.

Goa, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are all likely to witness assembly polls early next year.