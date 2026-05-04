...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Modi's ‘jhalmuri’ effect? BJP leads in TMC stronghold Jhargram, where PM ate Bengali snack

The prime minister had shared a video on his official X handle showing him purchasing ‘jhalmuri’ from a small shop in Jhargram during his campaign.

Updated on: May 04, 2026 03:02 pm IST
By HT News Desk
Advertisement

Trends from the West Bengal Assembly election indicate that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ahead in Jhargram, the region where Prime Minister Narendra Modi had eaten jhalmuri during his campaign.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi eats Jhalmuri snack on the sidelines of the election rallies for West Bengal Assembly elections 2026, in Jhargram.(ANI)

BJP’s Lakshmi Kanta Sau is leading from Jhargram by over 30,196 votes against TMC’s Mongal Saren. So far, 18 rounds of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) votes have been counted out of a total of 21. Follow Bengal election result live here.

Modi ate jhalmuri in Jhargram

The prime minister had shared a video on his official X handle showing him purchasing 'jhalmuri', a well-known Bengali street snack prepared using puffed rice, green chillies and spices, from a small shop in Jhargram during his campaign ahead of the polls.

He was accompanied by security staff and paid the vendor for the snack.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

west bengal election 2026 jhargram modi
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Modi's ‘jhalmuri’ effect? BJP leads in TMC stronghold Jhargram, where PM ate Bengali snack
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.