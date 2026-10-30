‘Modi kahin nahi jayega’ slogans echo at PM's roadshow, rally in Gujarat's Banaskantha

From a roadshow to a rally of farmers, the chants of "Modi kahin nahi jayega" (Modi will not go anywhere) echoed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the foundation stone laying ceremony and inauguration of various projects, in Banaskantha, Gujarat. (PMO via PTI)

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The chants were seen as a direct counter-response by the PM's supporters to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's remark, "Modi ka baap bhi jayega" (Even Modi's father will go), made at a party event in Patna a few days ago.

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As Modi held a roadshow in Bhildi town of Banaskantha district, where he arrived to inaugurate and lay the foundation for development works worth ₹14,000 crore and to release the 24th installment of the PM-KISAN scheme, people gathered on both sides of the road raised various slogans.

Deep Dive Why did people chant “Modi kahin nahi jayega” during PM Modi’s Banaskantha visit? Supporters used the slogan as a counter-response to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s remark, “Modi ka baap bhi jayega.” Placards also linked the slogan to India becoming developed, self-reliant and a leading global economy. What projects did PM Modi inaugurate or launch in Banaskantha? Modi inaugurated the Bharat Bovine Breeding and Research Centre at Bhildi and launched or laid the foundation for development projects worth over ₹14,000 crore. These included Bio-CNG plants, potato-processing facilities and other agricultural infrastructure. What did PM Modi announce for farmers during his Banaskantha visit? He released the 24th PM-KISAN instalment, transferring funds to farmers’ bank accounts. He also said the government was bearing the additional fertiliser cost so that higher international prices would not burden farmers.

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{{^usCountry}} They carried placards bearing the slogan, "Jab tak Bharat viksit nahi hoga, Modi kahin nahi jayega" (Modi will not go anywhere until India is developed). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They carried placards bearing the slogan, "Jab tak Bharat viksit nahi hoga, Modi kahin nahi jayega" (Modi will not go anywhere until India is developed). {{/usCountry}}

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The placards also said "Modi will not go anywhere till India becomes self-reliant". Another placard read, "Modi will not go anywhere till India becomes one of the top economies of the world".

During the roadshow from the helipad to the Banas Dairy plant, Modi travelled in an open jeep, accompanied by chief minister Bhupendra Patel and his deputy Harsh Sanghavi.

The chants also reverberated during the PM's visit to the Bharat Bovine Breeding and Research Centre (BBBRC) at Bhildi, where he addressed a rally, which comprised a large number of farmers.

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Speaking at the gathering before Modi, deputy chief minister Harsh Sanghavi said the PM enjoyed the love and support of 140 crore Indians, asserting that neither the Congress nor its allies could break the bond between him and the people.

Sanghavi said the slogan "Modi kahi nahi jayega" had echoed across the country, from the villages of Banaskantha district to Kashmir and Kanyakumari.

Referring to Kharge's remark against Modi, he said the Opposition had failed to understand the strength of people's support for the prime minister.

"An ordinary Congress worker told the party president (at an event in Patna) that 'Modi kahi nahi jayega'. He (Congress worker) told Kharge that this is the sentiment of the country," Sanghavi said.

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The Deputy CM said Modi would continue working until India became a leading global economy, achieved self-reliance and emerged as a manufacturing hub.

At Sanghavi's instance, people in the audience said in one voice: "Until India becomes a top economy - Modi will not go anywhere. Until India becomes self-reliant - Modi will not go anywhere, till India becomes the manufacturing hub of the world, Modi will not go anywhere, as long as every poor person does not get a permanent roof, Modi will not go anywhere".

After BBBRC employees finished taking a group photo with the PM, they instantly raised slogans of "Modi kahi nahi jayega".

Modi, who appeared pleasantly surprised by the impromptu gesture of the staff, responded with a smile and folded hands.