INDIA bloc meet LIVE: Opposition bloc preps for ‘public impeachment’ of CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Congress general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh and K C Venugopal, senior Congress leader Meira Kumar, TMC's Derek O'Brien, Samajwadi Party's Harendra Malik, JMM's Mahua Maji and CPI(M)'s John Brittas, among others, participated in the preparatory meeting on Thursday and are expected to be present at the proceeding today.

“The CEC has demonstrably violated the letter and spirit of the Constitution. He has systematically subverted the very foundations of our electoral democracy. He has, to put it bluntly, lied to the Supreme Court. He has been the willing executioner on behalf of the Diabolical Duo whose turn will come next,” wrote Jairam Ramesh while announcing the public impeachment call.

INDIA bloc's "public impeachment" comes as a symbolic protest amid the ongoing stir against the CEC and the polling body over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the country.

The Opposition has alleged irregularities in the electoral rolls after the SIR, as well as vote theft during the elections. Due to this, the INDIA bloc has called for Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

Congress' ‘Chalo Dilli’ march on Nov 1

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has called for a protest rally at Ramilia Maidan on November 1 amid the Opposition's call for the resignation of the CEC.

Along with Congress, INDIA bloc MPs have also backed the call and are expected to join the protest in Delhi.

Apart from Opposition leaders, pressure group Cockroach Janta Party has also announced its support for the November 1 rally.

"The fundamental principle of democracy is that people get to choose their government, not that the government gets to choose its voters. By undermining this very principle through SIR, Gyanesh Kumar has lost the trust required to oversee free and fair elections. His resignation is therefore necessary to restore the credibility and independence of the Election Commission," the CJP wrote in a statement earlier this week.