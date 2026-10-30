PM Modi says some 'get happiness' when India faces difficulty, alleges LPG, fertiliser shortage rumours amid Iran war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took a veiled dig at Opposition parties, accusing them of spreading rumours about shortages of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and fertilisers amid the West Asia conflict. He alleged that they “get happiness when the country faces difficulty” and were using the situation to defame him. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inauguration and foundation stone laying of various developmental projects, in Banaskantha district, Gujarat. (@NarendraModi)

“Some spread rumours after Iran war that farmers would not get fertilisers, and people LPG, only to defame Modi," he said, without naming anyone.

Addressing a gathering in Bhildi in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, Modi also said he would continue to serve the people of India till his last breath.

His remarks came days after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's comment, “Modi ka baap bhi jayega”.

“Jeevan ke antim kshan tak janta ki seva main hi juta rahunga (I will continue to serve the people until my last breath),” Modi said.

The Prime Minister was speaking after inaugurating the Bharat Bovine Breeding and Research Centre and launching and laying the foundation stone for development projects worth ₹14,000 crore.

Also Read: PM Modi holds roadshow in Gujarat's Banaskantha ahead of unveiling projects worth over ₹14,000 crore

PM-KISAN instalment Modi also released the 24th instalment of the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi scheme, transferring more than ₹18,000 crore to the bank accounts of nearly 10 crore farmers across the country.

“Today, another instalment of PM-KISAN has reached the accounts of farmers of the nation. Our farmers, our 'annadatas', are one of the strongest pillars of our country. Our govt has always prioritised empowering our farmers,” he said.

More than 50 lakh farmers in Gujarat benefited from the latest transfer, with over ₹1,000 crore deposited into their accounts. In Banaskantha alone, nearly ₹50 crore reached the bank accounts of lakhs of farmer families, he said.

Modi said the country's agriculture budget had increased more than fivefold compared to 2013-14, adding that the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi had become an integral part of the lives of crores of small farmers.

Banaskantha projects The 127-acre Bharat Bovine Breeding and Research Centre at Bhildi is dedicated to the Kankrej cattle breed and aims to strengthen bovine breeding, genetic upgradation and advanced reproductive technologies. It is expected to accelerate breed improvement by 10–20 times.

The projects inaugurated or taken up in Banaskantha include two Bio-CNG plants of Banas Dairy at Tharad and Radhanpur, with cattle dung processing capacities of 75 metric tonnes per day and 100 metric tonnes per day, respectively. Other projects include the expansion of potato processing facilities at Sanadar and an Automated Storage and Retrieval System for ultra-high-temperature products at Palanpur.