Modi lauds ‘India in Pixels’ for digital payments explainer 'sound of money'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday backed digital payments by lauding India in Pixels -- a popular Twitter handle that explains stories about India through numbers. Replying to an explainer video posted by ‘India in Pixels’ that showed the “sound of money transacted via UPI from October 2016 to March 2022”, Modi said it was “very interesting, impressive and obviously informative.”

“I’ve spoken about UPI and Digital Payments quite often but I really liked how you’ve used the sound of money transacted through data sonification to effectively convey the point,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

India in Pixels retweeted PM Modi's comment, stating that UPI (Unified Payments Interface) is a revolution that the whole world is looking at. “Missed a heartbeat seeing this! Thank you so much Narendra Modi sir for appreciating my idea- UPI is truly a revolution that the whole world is taking notice of. This pat on my back will keep me going for years, thank you so much!," they said.

The popular Twitter handle, which has 91.6k followers on the social media platform, explained the sound of money transactions via UPI, generated from the data called ‘data sonification’.

According to Wikipedia's definition, data sonification is the presentation of data as sound using sonification. It is the auditory equivalent of the more established practice of data visualisation.

Earlier, during the second half of the budget session in the Parliament, minister of state for electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar had said India had achieved a total of 8,193 crore digital payment transactions by March 20. He had also mentioned that BHIM-UPI was the most preferred medium for digital transactions - with a record of 452.75 crore digital payments.