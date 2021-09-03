Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Modi likely to launch Sansad TV this month

By Saubhadra Chatterji
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 10:55 PM IST
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to launch Sansad TV, the integrated broadcaster of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha TV, this month, nearly two years after the plan was conceptualised, senior parliamentary officials familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The plan to set up Sansad TV was proposed by an expert committee headed by Prasar Bharati CEO Surya Prakash in 2019. It was aimed at cutting costs, streamlining channel management and rejigging content to make it attractive for viewers and advertisers. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha TV are profit-making entities with advertisements primarily from public sector giants and central ministries.

“There is a possibility of PM inaugurating the TV channels as early as September 15. But definitely the channels will start running before October 2,” said a senior Lok Sabha official.

Sansad TV will have two channels to ensure live streaming of both Houses when Parliament is in session. A Rajya Sabha official said, “The preparations for the channels are over and these are ready for launch. The authorities are waiting for time from the PM to launch the new channels.”

Officials said the Rajya Sabha TV establishment—that runs from a rented public property adjacent to the Talkatora stadium—will be merged with LSTV’s infrastructure to create the new entity.

Former textiles secretary Ravi Kapoor has been appointed as the CEO of the new entity on contract for a period of one year, an internal order of the Lok Sabha secretariat said.

“During the recess, the two channels would run current affairs programmes in English and Hindi as well as other programmes,” said a senior official involved in the plan.

“The integrated plan would be a major cost-saving exercise as RSTV shells out 10-12 crore on rent alone for its office and studio on Talkatora Road,” a senior official of the Rajya Sabha said.

Sansad TV will operate from a small bungalow at Mahadev Road, managed by the Lok Sabha secretariat.

