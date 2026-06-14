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Modi, Macron launch Bharat Innovates; boost tech cooperation

The three-day event is an effort to match Indian tech startups, innovators and researchers with global innovation funds and entrepreneurs

Published on: Jun 14, 2026 09:24 pm IST
By Rezaul H Laskar
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India and France on Sunday unveiled a vision of jointly innovating solutions to global challenges in digital infrastructure, space, nuclear energy and artificial intelligence, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that India is emerging as a contributor to solutions and a provider of technology in a wide range of areas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets French President Emmanuel Macron, in Nice on Sunday. (@narendramodi X/ ANI)

Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron jointly inaugurated Bharat Innovates 2026 in the port city of Nice, the first stop in a nearly week-long tour of Europe by the PM that will also see him participating in outreach sessions of the G7 Summit.

The three-day event is an effort to match Indian tech startups, innovators and researchers with global innovation funds and entrepreneurs.

The two leaders emphasised the trust and shared vision underlying the India-France strategic partnership, factors that allow the two countries to work jointly on cutting edge and sensitive technologies. Modi played up India’s emerging profile as a country helping to find solutions and provide technologies to the rest of the world.

The startups and entrepreneurs participating in Bharat Innovates represent an India “that is emerging as a contributor to solutions, rather than a consumer of solution”, he said, speaking in Hindi. “Today, India is emerging as a technology provider. Whatever India innovates, whatever solutions it offers, benefit a large section of humanity,” he said.

India can benefit from France’s role as a leading innovation hub in Europe and investments in areas such as AI, aerospace, quantum computing and nuclear energy, Macron said. France has also been part of the Make in India initiative in key areas such as defence and has set a goal of attracting 30,000 Indian students by 2030, he said.

Modi noted that Indian innovators are focused on smart cities, advanced manufacturing, electric mobility and new technologies for defence and security, and said: “India innovates with scale and speed, India innovates for a sustainable future, and India innovates for the entire world.”

He said that in an era of conflicts, the growing impact of climate change and unprecedented upheaval, there are opportunities in sectors such as AI, quantum computing, biotechnology, space technologies and advanced materials that will shape the future.

Bharat Innovates is showcasing 120 Indian startups and more than 20 institutes of excellence working on 13 critical technology pillars. More than 350 investors and venture capitalists from across the world are also participating in the event.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rezaul H Laskar

Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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