Modi pays homage to police personnel killed in line of duty

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid homage to police personnel killed in the line of duty on the occasion of the 62nd Police Commemoration Day. “On Police Commemoration Day, I would like to acknowledge the outstanding efforts by our police forces in preserving law and order and assisting others in times of need. I pay homage to all those police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty,” he tweeted.

The Police Commemoration Day commemorates 10 Central Reserve Police Force personnel, who lost their lives on October 21, 1959, in Ladakh while fighting the Chinese troops.

Union minister of state Ajay Mishra Teni , whose son Ashish Mishra is named as an accused in the Lakhimpur incident, was invited as the chief guest at the commemoration. Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the violence at Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3. The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested Mishra. Farmers allege that Mishra was in the lead car that ran over protesters who were returning from a demonstration in Tikunia village. The junior home minister and his son deny the allegation.

Union minister of state Nityanand Rai was also invited as the chief guest.

In a tweet, Union home minister Amit Shah said: “The police force is a quintessential example of the culmination of courage, restraint and diligence. On ‘Police Memorial Day,’ on behalf of the nation, I bow to all the brave personnel who made their supreme sacrifice to protect the nation’s sovereignty. The sacrifice and dedication of every policeman inspires us to serve the nation.”