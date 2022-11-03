Modi praising Gehlot should not be taken lightly, says Sachin Pilot

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaped praises on Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday described it as an “interesting development” that “shouldn’t be taken lightly”, sparking a political controversy.

In response, Gehlot, who has been locked in a power tussle with Pilot, said “such statements should not be given” and “all should maintain discipline”.

While taking potshots at the chief minister, Pilot also sought action against those who were issued notices by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) for indiscipline in September after they rebelled days ahead of the Congress presidential election.

Speaking at an event in Banswara district on Tuesday, Modi praised Gehlot, saying the Congress leader was the senior most chief minister. Recalling his days as Gujarat chief minister, Modi said: “Ashok ji and I worked together as chief ministers. He was the most senior in our lot of CMs. Even today, he is the senior most CM among us.”

Gehlot too had praised Modi, saying the latter commands respect globally because he leads a country that has deep roots in democracy.

Addressing reporters at his residence on Wednesday, Pilot said: “We all witnessed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s praises during his visit to Mangarh Dham (in Banswara). We all have seen similar things, earlier in the Rajya Sabha as well when the PM heaped praises on former Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad on his farewell day. Everybody knows what happened after that. It was an interesting development yesterday and should not be taken lightly.”

In February last year, Modi bid a tearful farewell to Azad from the Rajya Sabha, saying he respects the (then) Congress leader as a “true friend”. Azad quit the Congress in August this year and lashed out at the leadership of the party, especially that of Rahul Gandhi. He was part of 23 leaders who wrote to former party chief Sonia Gandhi in 2020 to demand large-scale organisational overhaul. He floated his own party in September.

Pilot said he expects newly-elected party president Mallikarjun Kharge to take action against Congress lawmakers who had revolted against the leadership in September, in the run up to the party presidential election.

At least 90 legislators had submitted their resignation to speaker CP Joshi as a mark of protest, amid speculation that Pilot would be appointed as Gehlot’s successor if the latter was appointed as party chief. At the time, Gehlot was seen as the frontrunner for the Congress president’s post but later opted out of the election race. Three MLAs were issued notices for “indiscipline”.

“It is known to all that on September 25, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting was called but it could not happen and for the same, the chief minister had apologised to the party and former party chief Sonia Gandhi,” Pilot said.

“The party sent notices to three (MLAs) and it is learnt that they have already responded. The Congress is an old party with the same rules for everyone, no matter how senior they are. I am sure new president Mallikarjun Kharge will take action,” Pilot said, adding that party observer KC Venugopal had earlier said that a decision on “the Rajasthan situation” would be taken soon too.

Reacting to Gehlot’s comments, Gehlot said “such statements should not be given.”

“AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal has asked not to give statements. We also want everyone to maintain discipline,” the chief minister told reporters in Alwar.

“Currently, we should have one objective… the public is suffering in the country… there is tension, violence, inflation and unemployment; and for the same, (Congress leader) Rahul Gandhi is working hard, walking kilometers every day to mount pressure on the Centre,” he said, referring to the party’s ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“Thereafter, the focus should be on how to retain the government in Rajasthan,” he said.

Supporting Gehlot, Congress’s social media chief Supriya Shrinate said in a video message: “PM Narendra Mod indeed said that Ashok Gehlot is an experienced chief minister, and this is true also. But Ashok Gehlot said from the same stage that Modi gets respects in foreign because he comes from the country of Gandhi, Nehru, Maulana Azad, Sardar Patel Ambedkar and the roots of democracy are strong even after 70 years. I believe that the chief minister has worked to show the mirror to the prime minister.”

