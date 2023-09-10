Modi proposes virtual G20 session before Brazil takes over bloc’s presidency

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday proposed a virtual session of the G20 in November when Brazil will take over from India the rotational presidency of the grouping of world’s largest economies.

US President Joe Biden at the Raj Ghat memorial with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and other G20 leaders. (REUTERS)

“In that session, we can review the topics discussed during this [G20] summit [in New Delhi],” Modi said in his closing remarks at the summit. “Our team will share all details...With this, I declare the G20 summit closed,” he said. “May the roadmap of One Earth, One Family, One Future be pleasant. May there be hope and peace throughout the world.”

He conveyed his best wishes to Brazilian President Lula da Silva and handed over the ceremonial gavel of the G20 presidency to him.

Modi referred to suggestions and proposals mooted at the two-day summit and said it is their responsibility to look at them and ensure a follow-up.

The leaders and heads of the delegations earlier visited Rajghat to lay a wreath at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial a day after the G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration evolving a middle way between the West and Russia on the Ukraine war was adopted. Consensus eluded all G20 meetings over the Ukraine issue over the last 10 months.

The delegates participated in a tree-planting ceremony at the G20 summit venue Bharat Mandapam before the conclusion of the third session of the summit titled “One Future”.

India, Saudi Arabia, the European Union, the United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, Italy, and the US separately unveiled on Saturday an ambitious trade and infrastructure project linking India, the Middle East, and Europe in a first-of-its-kind initiative. A modern-day spice route involving ports, electricity, data networks, and energy pipelines is proposed to be built as part of the initiative.

The project was announced on the sidelines of the G20 leaders’ summit. It is expected to act as a counterweight to China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). A mega infrastructure project, BRI has fuelled concerns about Beijing’s expansive footprint across at least three continents.

The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor is expected to stimulate economic development through enhanced connectivity and economic integration between Asia, the Gulf, and Europe.

