...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Modi refers to Mamata’s 2021 Nandigram loss, says would be repeated across Bengal

Banerjee lost to her former protégé, Suvendu Adhikari, in Nandigram in 2021, months after he defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 04:14 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday referred to chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s loss in Nandigram in the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections and said the same would be repeated in Bhabanipur, her constituency in Kolkata, and the rest of the state on the cusp of change after 15 years of Trinamool Congress (TMC) rule.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

“Nandigram in East Midnapore showed the path for change five years ago. Now, the entire West Bengal has started walking in that direction. The feat, which Nandigram achieved five years ago, will be repeated in Bhabanipur and the entire Bengal this year,” Modi said at a rally at Haldia in East Midnapore ahead of the April 23-29 polls.

Banerjee lost to her former protégé, Suvendu Adhikari, in Nandigram in 2021, months after he defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP has fielded Adhikari against Banerjee in Bhabanipur, a TMC stronghold. Banerjee has represented Bhabanipur since 2011.

Banerjee maintained the TMC would win the elections even as she attacked the BJP over the deletion of nine million voters from the electoral roll as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). She accused the BJP of targeting Bengal and added that they would first win Bengal and then target Delhi. “Until the BJP is removed, the country will be in danger. We need to protect our country and its people. I urge people not to cast a single vote for any party except the TMC. Think of those people who have been wrongly deleted and those who have died due to SIR,” she said at a rally at Minakhan in North 24 Parganas.

He said the Prime Minister Matya Sampada Yojana played an important role in increasing the fish production in India. “The arrogant TMC government did not implement the scheme as it had the word Prime Minister in it,” Modi said.

Banerjee cited her government’s achievements in increasing fish production. She added that the TMC government has reduced the dependency of the state on neighbouring Bangladesh for Hilsa. “Earlier, there was a scarcity of Hisla, and we had to depend on Bangladesh. In 2013, we set up a research centre for Hilsa at Diamond Harbour. Today, there is no dearth of Hilsa. We had to procure eggs from Andhra Pradesh. Now, 90% of our egg requirement is produced in the state. We have even started conserving the small fish. We have issued cards to fishermen through which they can be tracked during disasters.”

 
bhabanipur mamata banerjee
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / Modi refers to Mamata’s 2021 Nandigram loss, says would be repeated across Bengal
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.