Salute to billion vaccine drive, ‘vocal for local’ movement: Top 10 quotes from PM Modi's address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation a day after India crossed a historic milestone of administering the billionth shot of vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). In his Friday address, the Prime Minister hailed the country's vaccination drive, which he said relied heavily on a “science-based” approach, and also urged citizens to imbibe the policy of “vocal for local” when they step out this festive season to buy goods for themselves and their loved ones.

The Prime Minister also hit out at his detractors, adding that while there were many critics of ‘taali, thaali’ (initial campaigns in the fight against the coronavirus menace), the fact that India managed to administer 100-crore vaccine doses showed that the country was united in the battle.

Here are the top quotes from Modi's address to the nation:

1. Our country has succeeded in its Covid-19 vaccination campaign and 130 crore citizens are behind it. It is their success. I congratulate you all.

2. 100 crore vaccines is not just a statistic, it is a symbol of ‘New India’.

3. While we are now being lauded by countries across the world, many would not remember where we started, when we were dependent on others. At the time, lots of questions were being raised - will we be able to afford it? Will we be able to vaccinate fast enough to beat the pandemic? This moment today has answered all these doubts.

4. As a pharmaceutical hub, our status in the world has been reinforced. “Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwaas … sabka prayas” is what exemplifies the vaccination drive.

5. India started the free Covid-19 vaccine campaign to drive home the point that no 'VIP culture’ exists in the country.

6. People questioned the ‘taali, thaali’ campaign, but it was a move to show that the country was united, stood together, and even managed to administer one crore vaccines in a single day.

7. India’s vaccination drive is science-driven and relied heavily on a scientific approach followed all along.

8. Optimism, optimism, optimism – we see that all around us. Indian companies are not only getting new investment opportunities, but job offers for the youth are opening up.

9. I urge all citizens to make the ‘Made in India’ and ‘vocal for local’ movements as integral as the ‘Swachch Abhiyaan’. This Diwali, unlike the last one, we have a sense of belief and confidence.

10. However strong the ‘kawach’ (shield) is, the war is not over. Just like we are used to wearing shoes, please make wearing masks a habit.