Modi says August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

A day before he addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on India’s Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. Pakistan celebrates August 14 as its Independence Day.

“Partition's pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day," Modi tweeted.

In a subsequent tweet, he said lessons should be drawn from the violence that erupted during Partition to further enhance harmony and human empowerment. “May the #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay keep reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment."

Commenting on the decision to observe August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, Vijay Chauthaiwale, in charge of the foreign affairs department of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said it is time to acknowledge the horrors of Partition and the violence that ensued after India and Pakistan were carved out as two countries in 1947.

“This is a long-overdue recognition that Partition resulted in violence, displacement of millions of people, incidents of killing and rape of those who came from the present-day Pakistan. The stories are still vivid and observing this day is a recognition of their sacrifices. Partition was a tragic part of history and the violence that followed it as well. PM Modi has shown tremendous courage by acknowledging the same,” Chauthaiwale said.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological mentor of the BJP, has been observing August 14 as the Akhand Bharat Divas or Unified India Day. On several occasions, its top leaders have made a case for the reunification of Akhand Bharat, including parts that got separated from India such as Afghanistan and Pakistan but not through coercion.