Modi must have raised ‘inhumane’ treatment of deported Indians with Trump: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must have raised with his “old friend”, US President Donald Trump, the inhumane manner of deporting illegal Indian immigrants and urged him not to resort to such measures. The statement by the leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, comes ahead of Modi's two-day bilateral visit to the US, where he will meet President Trump, who assumed office on January 20. (Sansad Tv)

The deportation of 104 Indians in a C-17 military aircraft, with hands cuffed and legs chained, by the Trump administration for illegal entry created a political uproar in India.

Also read | India engaging with US govt to ensure deportees are not mistreated: Jaishankar

Kharge's statement comes ahead of Modi's two-day bilateral visit to the US, where he will meet Trump, who assumed office on January 20. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar represented India during his swearing-in ceremony and also held talks with Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Treated ‘worse than garbage’

“Modi did not receive an invitation initially. However, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar went to the US and made arrangements, after which Modi received an invitation and is now visiting,” Kharge said, wondering whether the visit would be a “success”.

Also read | ED probing ‘complex network’ of Candian colleges, Indian agents helping ‘illegal’ entry into US

The Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha alleged that the Indians who were deported in a military cargo plane were “treated worse than garbage”.

The Congress chief also questioned why Modi did not ask Trump to send them in a civilian aircraft or arrange one from India if the US is unwilling to do so. Kharge thus claimed that Modi's close friendship with Trump was “false”.

“Modi himself has claimed that he has been conversing with his 'old friend' (Trump), which he says will benefit the country. But if they were indeed close friends, Modi should have asked Trump over the phone not to deport Indian migrant labourers in such a manner,” Kharge added.

Also read | ‘Six months on ‘dunki’ route, 11 days in US detention’: How Punjab man was deported to Amritsar

The veteran Congress leader emphasised the importance of friendly bilateral relations between the two countries rather than personal friendships between the two leaders. He also said that personal friendships may not necessarily translate into a concern for India's interests.

“Modi speaks with confidence, but he also has a habit of lying. Hence, he will not get good results,” Kharge said.

(With PTI inputs)