‘Six months on ‘dunki’ route, 11 days in US detention’: How Punjab man was deported to Amritsar

In February 2024, Jaspal Singh left his home in Punjab’s Fatehgarh Churian, dreaming of a fresh start in the US. He had put everything on the line—his savings, his trust, and the hope of a better future. Jaspal Singh (right) was among the 104 illegal Indian migrants deported to India. (Screengrab)

However, instead of opportunity, he faced detention and deportation, returning with ₹30 lakh lost and his dreams shattered.

On Wednesday, Singh stepped off a US military aircraft in Amritsar, one of 104 illegal Indian migrants arriving, their hopes dashed and futures uncertain for now.

“I had an agreement with an agent to be sent to America legally with a proper visa, but I was deceived. The deal was for ₹30 lakh, and I lost all my money. I first traveled from Punjab to Europe, believing I was going legally. From there, I went to Brazil and eventually had to take the ‘dunki’ route, which took six months,” Jaspal Singh told PTI.

Singh recalled his brief time in the US—just 11 days, all of them spent in detention after being arrested by the border patrol upon crossing the border in January 2025.

“I had no idea that I was being sent back to India. When they put me on the flight, I thought they were taking me to another detention centre. Later, an officer told me that we were going back to India,” he said.

Handcuffed and shackled during deportation journey

Singh recalled being tightly restrained, with handcuffs and shackles that were finally removed in Rajasthan. He added that it was only when the flight touched down in Amritsar that they knew where they had been taken.

Jaspal Singh, with a faint smile said he couldn’t put into words how it felt after enduring so much, only to be left with nothing.

“A lot of money was spent, some of it from my savings, some from friends, and some managed with the help of well-wishers. Now, I blame my fate,” said Jaspal Singh, with a faint smile.

Among the 104 illegal Indian immigrants deported from the United States, 30 were from Punjab, 33 from Haryana, 33 from Gujarat, three from Maharashtra, three from Uttar Pradesh, and two from Chandigarh.

They landed at Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport in Amritsar aboard a US military C-17 transport aircraft.

This marked the first batch of deportations to India under US President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration.