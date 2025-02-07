ED probing ‘complex network’ of Candian colleges, Indian agents helping ‘illegal’ entry into US

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it is probing a "complex network" of agents and facilitators in India, Canada and the United States, who lure Indians by promising “illegal” entry into the US by gaining “bogus” admissions in Canadian colleges, PTI reported. Security personnel escort Indian immigrants deported from the U.S., as they leave the airport in Ahmedabad, India.(REUTERS)

The statement comes days after the deportation of 104 Indians by the US for illegal entry created a political uproar in India.

The investigation is linked to the death of a four-member Indian family from Gujarat. All four died of extreme cold while trying to cross the Canada-US border illegally on January 19, 2022.

Also read | India engaging with US govt to ensure deportees are not mistreated: Jaishankar

The central agency is scrutinising more than 8,500 monetary transactions by registering a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). All these transactions were allegedly made by students from Gujarat between September 7, 2021 to August 9, 2024. The case was registered after taking cognisance of an FIR registered by the Gujarat Police crime branch in 2023, officials said.

According to the PTI report, the ED has searched 35 places in the last year and seized assets worth ₹92 lakh.

The role of international financial companies that helped the transfer of funds is also under the ED's scanner. Out of 8,500 transactions, 4,300 were duplicated or done by one user, officials said.

On December 24 last year, the ED said that it was investigating the alleged involvement of some Canadian colleges and a few Indian entities in a money laundering case linked to the trafficking of Indians into the US from the Canada border.

Also read | ‘Six months on ‘dunki’ route, 11 days in US detention’: How Punjab man was deported to Amritsar

₹ 50 to 60 lakh for ‘bogus’ admissions

The probe so far has revealed a “complex network of agents and facilitators” who are present across several locations in India, Canada and the US. Officials said this network facilitates the stay, transportation, visa arrangement and legal issues etc of illegal immigrants who pay vast sums of money to gain “bogus” admissions in Canadian colleges.

The network helps aspiring immigrants gain a Canadian student visa. On reaching Canada, the individuals start their illegal journey towards the US instead of joining Canadian colleges. The central agency suspects that around 370 individuals have illegally entered the US using this modus operandi which cost anywhere between ₹50 to 60 lakh, officials explained.

“In view of this, the fee received by colleges based in Canada was remitted back to the individuals' account,” the agency had alleged.

Also read | Treated like prisoners, traumatised, Gujarat deportee kin describe ordeal

The ED suspects that out of the total 262 such colleges in Canada, a few, which are geographically located near the Canada-US border, are involved in the trafficking of Indian nationals.

Around 112 Canadian colleges have allegedly entered into an agreement with one entity and more than 150 with another entity facilitating illegal entry.

“Around 1,700 agents/partners based in Gujarat and around 3,500 agents/partners of other entities all over India out of which around 800 are active,” the ED said.

(With PTI inputs)