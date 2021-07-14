Modi, Solih take stock of bilateral relations between India, Maldives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldives President Ibrahim Solih on Wednesday reviewed bilateral relations and discussed cooperation focused on the Covid-19 response and post-pandemic recovery.

These issues figured in a phone conversation between the two leaders. Modi described the Maldives as a “central pillar in India’s Neighbourhood First policy and its maritime vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR)”, according to the external affairs ministry.

The conversation provided the leaders an “opportunity to take stock of the overall state of bilateral relations and provide further momentum and guidance to the ongoing substantive cooperation between the two countries”, the ministry said in a statement.

Following the talks, Solih tweeted: “During our conversation we discussed on a host of important issues of concern to both Maldives and India from Covid19 response to cooperation in our post pandemic economic recovery.”

Modi added in a tweet: “Spoke with President @ibusolih of Maldives. Assured him of India’s commitment to support Maldives in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. We also reviewed progress of bilateral development projects.”

Solih also thanked Modi for India’s cooperation and support in the fight against the pandemic. Both leaders reviewed progress in India-supported development projects in the Maldives and expressed satisfaction at the rapid pace of their implementation despite constraints due to the pandemic.

Modi also conveyed his congratulations to Solih on the election of Maldives foreign minister Abdulla Shahid as president of the UN General Assembly.