Modi steps up attack on Opposition as campaign for Rajasthan, MP intensifies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a swipe at what he alleged was unbridled corruption allowed by the Congress, saying the Bharatiya Janata Party was taking the country forward but opposition parties were not happy at the progress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on Thursday. (ANI/PIB)

Speaking at rallies in the poll-bound states of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, Modi accused the Congress of dynasty politics, nepotism and misrule.

“Congress created fake documents in these names in government offices. This number is even bigger than the combined population of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. These 11 crores names were used to loot the rights of the poor and needy who really exist. Modi cleaned this corruption after coming to power in 2014,” the PM said in Jabalpur.

In Rajasthan, where the BJP is hoping to come back to power in assembly elections scheduled later this year, Modi targeted chief minister Ashok Gehlot on his home turf of Jodhpur.

“I have come here from a government programme where the new projects were inaugurated. But the chief minister was missing. Why was he missing? Because he has the firm belief that Modi will come and everything will be taken care of… he has so much faith and I also want to tell him, now you rest, we will handle things now,” he said, after inaugurating infrastructure, tourism, and health projects worth ₹5,000 crore.

In Madhya Pradesh, where the Congress is looking to snatch power from the BJP, Modi said the Opposition was angry because the commission it used to get was stopped. “I will not allow this corruption. I will not let the poor be looted and Congressmen fill their cash chest (tijori) with such money. We created such a system with Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and mobile phones that it destroyed the Congress’s corrupt system,” he added.

There was no immediate reaction from the Congress on Modi’s remarks.

In Jodhpur, Modi spoke about the Chandrayaan 3 mission and the Covid vaccines developed by Indian scientists, and said the mood of the nation was changing and there was an urge to be the best at everything, but added that the Congress was not happy with India’s progress.

“In its bid to oppose the BJP, the Congress has started opposing India. Today, India is being lauded and recognised the world over but Congress has a problem with that. They feel unhappy.”

The PM highlighted a cabinet decision from Wednesday that increased the subsidy on gas cylinders, allowing Ujjwala beneficiaries to get cylinders at ₹600, saying that in Rajasthan, seven million women will benefit from the decision.

In Rajasthan, the Gehlot government has also announced a spree of schemes, including providing BPL families and Ujjawal’s scheme beneficiaries a cooking gas cylinder every month for ₹500.

“I have also brought a gift for you from Delhi… the BJP government decided that women under the Ujjwala scheme will get gas cylinders at ₹600. You were getting cylinders at Rs1,100. On Rakhi, the government reduced the cylinder prices by ₹400 for Ujjwala beneficiaries. Now ahead of Navratra, Dussehra and Deepawali, the price has been reduced by ₹100,” Modi said to loud cheers.

Drawing attention to his government’s welfare policies, Modi said he was working to improve the condition of deprived sections. “I can understand the pain of the poor because I have lived in poverty. The policies being made after 2014 have resulted in the lessening of poverty. In the last five years, 13.5 crore people have moved out of poverty. I am working day and night to empower the poor and improve their quality of life. Your dream is my resolve,” said Modi.

This was Modi’s third visit to Rajasthan in the last 11 days and the 11th in the last one year. Through the PM’s visit, the BJP is hoping to influence 33 assembly constituencies in the six districts of Jodhpur region. Union minister and Jodhpur MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union ministers Arjun Meghwal and Kailash Choudhary, state BJP chief CP Joshi, former CM Vasundhara Raje, leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore and several other leaders were present.

“In five years, the Congress has taken Rajasthan to the top in corruption and riots, in crimes against Dalits and women. Congress has given a free hand to the illegal narcotics trade. Is this why you voted for the Congress? To destroy the state and to loot the public?” he said.

Modi criticised the Congress on law and order, saying no investment or industry would come to a state where there was no security. “When riots broke out in Jodhpur and innocents were killed, where was the chief minister and the Congress leaders then? The Congress’s first and last policy is appeasement,” he said.

Later in the day in Jabalpur, Modi laid the foundation stone of Rani Durgavati Memorial and Garden on her 500th birth anniversary. Rani Durgavati was the ruling queen of Gondwana who fought against Mughals. “If any country in the world had a legendary personality like Rani Durgavati, it would have glorified her. This should have been done in our country also after Independence but our great leaders and warriors were forgotten,” Modi said.

“The party which ruled the country for decades after Independence did nothing but worship at the feet of a particular family…It’s my government which gave respect to all and took care of every section of society,” he added.

He reminded young people that corruption of thousands of crores used to make headlines prior to 2014, and referred to development and welfare schemes launched by his government. “They are the priority of the double engine government of the BJP,” he added.

Rajasthan Congress spokesperson RC Choudhary said the PM has no achievement to show after nine years. “The BJP knows it will lose the elections, so the PM is coming here continuously. The welfare schemes of the Gehlot government have had a strong impact on the ground and forced the PM, who was looting people for five years, to announce a cut in gas cylinder prices,” Choudhary said.

