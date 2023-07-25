Modi to inaugurate Semicon India 2023 on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday inaugurate Semicon India 2023, an event focussing on semiconductors, in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar.

Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and Rajeev Chandrasekhar will be among those who will attend the event along with heads of leading semiconductor firms.

In a statement, the Gujarat government called Semicon India 2023 a prestigious national-level event, which promises to be a catalyst for the semiconductor industry’s progress through networking, technology demonstrations, and lucrative business prospects. “With a strong focus on innovation, participation, and growth, this event holds immense significance in shaping the future of the semiconductor industry in both India and Gujarat.”

Twenty-three countries apart from Indian states will be represented at Semicon India 2023. Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat will set up stalls at the event displaying their efforts in supporting the semiconductor industry.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, IIT Madras, BITS Pilani, Ganpat University, and Nirma University, will also be among the institutions represented at the event to highlight the academia’s role in driving India’s semiconductor advancements.

An exhibition on the semiconductor manufacturing process and strides in the field will also be held from Tuesday to Sunday. Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel will inaugurate the exhibition on Tuesday.

As many as 150 stalls representing 80 companies showcasing innovations and products will be set up at the exhibition. Twenty-five startups will showcase their innovations.

Semiconductor chip, design, and assembling experts from across the world will gather in Gandhinagar for the event. Companies such as Foxconn, Micron, AMD, IBM, Marvell, Vedanta, LAM Research, NXP Semiconductors, ST Microelectronics, Grantwood Technologies, Infineon Technologies, and Applied Materials, will be among those represented.

Investment opportunities in India’s semiconductor sector through a presentation and a panel discussion will be highlighted.

President Joe Biden in June announced the establishment of a state-of-the-art semiconductor assembly, testing, marking, and packaging facility in India during Modi’s visit to the US.

On June 28, US chip maker Micron Technology signed a pact with the Gujarat government for setting up a semiconductor manufacturing facility at Sanand with an investment of $2.75 billion ( ₹22,500 crore). Applied Materials has committed $400 million for its engineering collaborative centre in the state.

Gujarat announced its semiconductor policy 2022-2027 in July last year, making it the first Indian state to introduce it to attract investments in the sector. The policy aligns with the Union government’s vision of a self-reliant India in the sector.

Gujarat State Electronics Mission has been set up to assist and attract global investors.

A joint venture between Vedanta and Foxconn to set up a $19.5 billion chip-making project in Gujarat’s Dholera was called off this month. This was done after Foxconn withdrew from the project.

Vedanta Group has said it remains committed to building India’s first semiconductor and display fabs in Dholera

Foxconn has indicated its intention to explore other avenues to participate in India’s semiconductor production efforts. The company plans to apply for incentives under India’s semiconductor production plan, highlighting its continued interest in contributing to the semiconductor manufacturing sector in the country.

A Gujarat government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said both Foxconn and Vedanta are interested in setting up their projects at Dholera independently.

