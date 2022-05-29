Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Modi to launch scholarship for children orphaned by Covid on May 30
india news

Modi to launch scholarship for children orphaned by Covid on May 30

The event will be held as part of a massive public outreach campaign, from May 30 to June 14, to mark the eighth anniversary of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo). (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
Updated on May 29, 2022 02:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will handover cheques to the children orphaned by the Covid-19 pandemic and announce a scholarship scheme for them on May 30, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary, Arun Singh, said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, Singh hailed PM Modi as a “reliable, popular, decisive, sacrificing and ascetic leader,” and said that the entire nation is standing with him.

The PM is also slated to interact with the beneficiaries of 16 schemes and programmes spanning as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in Shimla on May 31, according to a release released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Topics
narendra modi covid-19 coronavirus scholarship
