Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Modi to meet CMs to discuss Covid situation
india news

Modi to meet CMs to discuss Covid situation

Fresh curbs have been imposed in various parts of the country to check the spread of the highly transmissible virus.
PM Modi addressing the summit on natural farming on Thursday.
Published on Jan 12, 2022 01:40 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meeting with chief ministers over the Covid-19 situation on Thursday as the number of virus infections sees a surge due to its Omicron variant, officials familiar with the matter said.

Fresh curbs have been imposed in various parts of the country to check the spread of the highly transmissible virus. Reviewing the Covid situation at a high-level meeting on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi had called for ensuring adequate health infrastructure at the district level and accelerating the vaccination drive for adolescents in mission mode.

The precaution vaccination drive for healthcare and frontline workers besides those over 60 years of age with comorbidities has also started.

Vaccination remains among the most effective means to fight Covid, Modi had said. The prime minister has held numerous meetings with chief ministers to spearhead India’s response to the disease since its outbreak in 2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus narendra modi
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron cases
Horoscope Today
Omicron booster dose
Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP