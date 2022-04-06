Modi urges BJP MPs to focus on ‘seva’, welfare

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers to attend the 15-day ‘samajik nyay pakhwada’ (social justice fortnight) from April 7 to create awareness about social justice programmes and people-centric policies of the government. The programme is part of the party’s celebration of its foundation day (April 6).

Addressing the BJP’s parliamentary party meeting at the Ambedkar Centre in Delhi, the PM said lawmakers should ensure that schemes such as Har Ghar Nal (piped water in every house) and Ayushman Bharat (a health insurance programme) are reaching intended beneficiaries and people are aware of the schemes tailored for their specific needs. Effective welfare schemes (and the ability to communicate and connect with the beneficiaries of these ) have been a key part of the BJP’s successful poll strategy.

According to a BJP functionary present, lawmakers, ministers, legislators and party workers have been asked to create awareness about 14 central schemes at the local level. On April 8 for instance, party workers will create awareness about the PM Awas Yojana (a housing scheme); on April 9 about Har Ghar Nal; on April 10 about PM Kisan Nidhi (a farmer fund), the functionary added.

“The PM told the lawmakers to make the best use of the fortnight to meet people in their constituencies. He said they should be armed with specific information and facts and figures about programmes that are being run, so that they can answer questions and create awareness. He also told them that delivery of schemes to the last man in the queue is the reason for the party’s success,” this person said, asking not to be named.

Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters that Modi asked the MPs to actively participate in the programmes. “They should dedicate themselves to seva (service),” Joshi quoted the PM as saying.

The PM told the lawmakers to focus on programmes designed to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (the 75th anniversary of India’s independence this year) and utilise the funds allocated under MGNREGA, the government’s flagship rural jobs programme to undertake work related to water and ecology conservation.

“He told them that in western India people still remember Lakha Banjara (a nomad trader), who made water bodies from his own resources. The PM said if, for instance, the lawmakers use money allocated under MGNREGA for creating water bodies, they too will be remembered by the future generations,” said a second functionary who too asked not to be named.

The PM will also address party workers on Wednesday on the occasion of the party’s foundation day. Party workers have been instructed to wear a saffron cap with a lotus embroidered on it for the celebration. For the first time, the party is inviting foreign delegates to participate in its foundation day celebrations. Heads of mission of Switzerland, Poland, Bangladesh, Slovakia, Italy and Singapore are among 13 envoys who are expected to attend an interaction with BJP chief J P Nadda.

The BJP has been focusing on beneficiaries of various social schemes, terming them as ‘labharthis’. Senior party leaders credited the party’s success in the assembly elections held in four states recently to these social schemes.

The party’s increasing footprint in the North-East, and the fact that it has 100 MPs in the Rajya Sabha for the first time ever were also referred to at the meeting, according to the first functionary.

An energy-bar that has been developed by a Gujarat-based company was also distributed at the meeting. “Poshan Abhiyaan is the PM’s pet project; he keeps underlining the need for providing nutritious food to kids. A Gujarat-based company has manufactured chocolates for kids that have proteins and other nutrients that were also distributed at the meeting,” said the second functionary.

