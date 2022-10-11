Modi’s fresh veiled attack on AAP, says Cong has outsourced work of abusing him

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a fresh veiled attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is trying to make inroads into Gujarat ahead of the assembly polls in the state this year, as he hit out at the Congress for outsourcing the work of abusing him ahead of the polls.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The remarks at a rally in Rajkot came two days after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya shared on Twitter a video purportedly made in the run-up to the 2019 national polls showing AAP state chief Gopal Italia calling Modi “ek neech aadmi [a lowly person]”.

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar used the same phrase to describe Modi ahead of the 2017 Gujarat assembly polls, which led to his suspension from his party’s primary membership months before it was evoked in 2018.

Modi said he has a better idea of the games being played in Gujarat. “When you watch a cricket match on television, you can get a better understanding of where the ball is moving as compared to a stadium. Similarly, sitting in Delhi, I get a better view of what kind of games are being played here,” said Modi, who is on a three-day visit to his home state of Gujarat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He referred to his political opponents and said they tried to trouble him for two decades. “...but the people of Gujarat have foiled all their attempts. In every election, they tried to defame me, using terms like ‘maut ka saudagar [merchant of death].”

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi allegedly used the term and triggered a political row even as she maintained she meant mat (votes) and not maut (death) ka saudagar in 2007 when the BJP returned to power winning 117 out of 182 seats in Gujarat.

Modi said the Congress has now come up with a new strategy. “They are not holding rallies or addressing press conferences...even if they are doing them, they do not say anything derogatory against me. Congress is working silently, going to villages, shedding tears, and asking people for votes. The contract for using abusive language against me has been outsourced,” Modi said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Modi earlier on Monday warned the people of Gujarat against “Urban Naxals who have taken up the task of destroying the country”, making a veiled attack on AAP.

The term “Urban Naxals” is used to describe those allegedly sympathetic to Left-wing insurgents in urban areas.

The AAP has been trying to make inroads into Gujarat after forming government in Punjab this year, with a focus on issues such as health care and education. It has sought to expand its influence beyond its stronghold of Delhi, where it has been in power since 2013.

Modi said he is following in the footsteps of people such as socialist leader Jai Prakash Narayan, who led an agitation against Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the 1970s. He added it was like walking on fire.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Modi said his government was taking strict action against corruption. In another veiled attack on the AAP, Modi said those charged with corruption were trying to tarnish the image of government agencies. “People facing corrupt charges are trying to pass the blame on the government agencies investigating the matter and trying to tarnish their image. Those charged with corruption should be the ones to answer. I want to ask you if should I carry out my duties or not?”

The Central Bureau Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate are probing alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

Delhi deputy chief minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia steered the policy that was introduced in November 2021 to make the purchase of liquor more consumer-friendly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sisodia’s premises have been among those raided in connection with the probe into the matter. The AAP has rejected allegations of irregularities and linked the probe into the policy with its expansion plans and the Gujarat polls.

Modi said that Gujaratis would go overseas but the trend has changed as people from across the globe are visiting the state. “This year ambassadors from several countries participated in the Navratri festival in Gujarat.”

He said the Statue of Unity, built in Gujarat’s Kevadia as a tribute to India’s first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, was drawing a large number of visitors annually. “Everyone has visited the Statue of Unity except for one group of people. If you know some Congress leaders in your area, ask them if they have visited the area. Even if someone from Congress has visited, they would have done it secretly. Those who cannot accept Sardar Patel will not be accepted by Gujarat’s people,” said Modi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said there were a handful of education centres in Rajkot two decades ago when he became the chief minister and now it has emerged as an educational hub. “Two and half decades ago when people talked about Gujarat, only a few pockets were shining. Today, the entire state is shining. The elders here might be in awe of things around them today...they would have not imagined the kind of development that would take place in Gujarat. There would be some people in the crowd who would have seen days when they had to wait in queues for water.”

He listed the Gujarat government’s initiatives for providing water, especially in Kutch and Saurashtra, which earlier faced a water crisis.