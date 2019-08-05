Mobile internet suspended in Kashmir

india

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 00:48 IST

Mobile internet has been suspended in Kashmir, it was announced late on Sunday night.

In response to Twitter user Rayees Wani who complained internet was snapped, service provider Airtel wrote: “Hi! As per instructions from the Govt. authorities, data services are currently suspended in your location. Once the suspension orders are lifted, our services will be fully up and running. We’re sorry about the inconvenience. Thanks for your support, Aditya”

Authorities have decided to impose restrictions across the Kashmir Valley from early Monday morning.

Heavy deployments of local police, along with contingents of paramilitary forces, will fan out so that they are in place when the loudspeaker-mounted police vehicles make the announcement early morning.

