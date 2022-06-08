Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

WATCH | 'Ironman of India' and railway official Shreyas G Hosur makes history

The 'Ironman Triathlon' is an endurance event that consists of a 3.8 km swim, a cycle ride of 180 km and a full marathon, or a 42.2 km run, all to be completed in a single day.
Shreyas G Hosur.(Videograb (IG handle- railminindia))
Updated on Jun 08, 2022 04:01 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Congratulations have poured in for Shreyas G Hosur after he created history by becoming the first officer from the Indian Railways to complete the 'Ironman Triathlon' – considered to be the toughest single-day sports event in the world. The event includes a 3.8 km swim, 180 km cycling, and 42.2 km running. Hosur completed the event - held in Germany's Hamburg on Sunday - in 13 hours and 26 minutes. The Railways in a post on Instagram said: "A moment of pride for Railways!"

The video post shows a delighted Shreyas Hosur trotting down a red carpet to the finish - looking fit enough to complete another 'ironman' event - as his name and country are read out.

In a statement, the Railways ministry said, "The finishers of the event are popularly know as 'IRONMAN' - befitting the mental and physical strength the race demands."

The event began at 6.30am Sunday with the 3.8 km swim in the chilly waters of a lake. That was followed by a 180-km cycle ride through the countryside and a 42.2 km - a full marathon distance - run. "This makes Shreyas also the first officer from the non-uniformed civil services to complete the event," the railways ministry said.

Hosur is a 2012-batch Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) officer.

He returned from deputation to the National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) in Delhi and is currently serving as the deputy financial advisor and chief accounts officer in the construction department of the South Western Railway.

He is the son of Gopal B Hosur, a retired IPS officer who was part of the team that caught dreaded sandalwood smuggler Veerappan, the ministry added.

(With agency inputs)

