Moments before train derailment in Assam, video captures loco pilot struggling to control Sairang Express

The loco pilot of the Sairang Express was seen struggling to control the train moments before it derailed near Digaru railway station in Assam, with a video recorded inside the engine capturing him operating the power levers without success.

The derailment took place near Digaru railway station in Assam's Kamrup (Metropolitan) district at around 6.54 am, according to railway officials. (Railways)

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The footage also captures him saying, "Kuchh kaam nahi kar raha hai (Nothing is working)".

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Four passengers were injured after the locomotive and multiple coaches of the train derailed near Guwahati on November 11. The Kolkata-Sairang Express was travelling from Aizawl, Mizoram, to Kolkata, West Bengal, when the incident occurred.

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Deep Dive What did the video show moments before the Sairang Express derailment? The footage showed the loco pilot operating controls inside the engine and saying that the SA9 and A9 braking systems were not working. The video’s authenticity and the speaker’s identity were not independently verified by railway officials. What was reported as the cause of the Sairang Express derailment near Digaru? A Northeast Frontier Railway spokesperson said the loco pilot gave precedence to another train but could not control the Express’s speed as it entered Digaru station. The video appeared to show the pilot struggling with the controls. How many passengers were injured in the Assam train derailment, and what help was provided? Four passengers sustained minor injuries and were taken to Sonapur Primary Health Centre. Stranded passengers received food, drinking water and other necessities, and an alternative train was arranged to take them to their destinations.

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: 'Train moved 1 km after derailing’: Pantry manager recounts Assam train accident Video captures moments before derailment {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: 'Train moved 1 km after derailing’: Pantry manager recounts Assam train accident Video captures moments before derailment {{/usCountry}}

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A video recorded shortly before the accident has surfaced, providing a glimpse into the events inside the locomotive before the train went off the tracks. The footage was accessed by Hindustan Times.

In the recording, the person can be heard saying, "Neither SA9 nor the A9 is working".

SA9 refers to the independent braking system used exclusively for the locomotive, while A9 is the automatic braking system that controls the brakes of the entire train.

The loco pilot is seen sitting upright and operating the power levers, but appears unable to bring the train under control. Shortly afterwards, the train derailed, with a loud bang reportedly heard.

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A separate video circulating on social media also showed the loco pilot manoeuvring equipment inside the engine and purportedly saying that none of the systems was functioning.

Also Read: Six coaches of Kolkata-Sairang Express derail at Digaru railway station in Assam; rescue ops on

Four passengers suffer minor injuries

The derailment took place near Digaru railway station in Assam's Kamrup (Metropolitan) district at around 6.54 am, according to railway officials.

West Bengal chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said four people sustained minor injuries in the incident involving the locomotive and five coaches. He added that all passengers were safe, news agency PTI reported.

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"Four sustained minor injuries and are receiving care. We're working closely with @RailMinIndia on this situation," Sarma said in a social media post.

He further said that passengers stranded following the accident had been provided with necessities and that an alternative train had been arranged to take them to their destinations.

The four injured passengers were shifted to the Sonapur Primary Health Centre for treatment.

Railways arrange alternative train

A Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) spokesperson said that all passengers were safe and no major injuries had been reported. A special train had reached the accident site to transport stranded passengers to their respective destinations.

Passengers were also provided with drinking water and food items, the spokesperson said.

The derailment occurred as the Kolkata-Sairang Express was entering Digaru railway station. According to the railway spokesperson, the loco pilot had given precedence to another train but was unable to control the speed of the train.

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"This resulted in an unfortunate incident of derailment, in which the locomotive along with 5 coaches derailed," the spokesperson said.

Another railway official confirmed that the train jumped the tracks at around 6.54 am.

A recovery train was dispatched to the accident site to carry out rescue operations and clear the affected tracks. The NFR spokesperson later confirmed that normal train operations on the section had been restored.

Trains that were earlier regulated or held up at different locations were expected to resume their journeys gradually, the spokesperson said.

(With inputs from agencies)