Six coaches of Kolkata-Sairang Express derail at Digaru railway station in Assam; rescue ops on
Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway said that there is no report of any casualties so far.
Six coaches of a passenger train derailed at Digaru railway station in Assam's Kamrup (Metro) district on Wednesday morning.
According to the Northeast Frontier Railway, the incident occurred when Train No. 13125 Kolkata-Sairang Express was being received at Digaru railway station to give precedence to another train.
The derailment occured after the Loco Pilot failed to control the train's speed.
"At around 06:54 hrs on 11.11.2026, while Train No. 13125 Kolkata-Sairang Express was being received at Digaru Railway Station in Assam to give precedence to another train, the Loco Pilot could not control the speed, resulting in an unfortunate incident of derailment, in which the locomotive along with 5 coaches derailed," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway, told news agency ANI.
No injuries or casualties were reported. Passengers were taken to their destinations by an alternate train.
"All passengers are safe and no injuries to anyone. Passengers are being taken to their destinations by an alternate train. Relief and rescue operations have been started immediately, and the General Manager along with other officials have proceeded to the site," Sharma said.
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