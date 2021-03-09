Home / India News / Money laundering case: ED raids MLA Sukhpal Khaira's house in Chandigarh
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 10:30 AM IST
ED officials at Khaira's home in Chandigarh on Tuesday morning.(HT Photo/Ravi Kumar)

The officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the house of lawmaker in Punjab, Sukhpal Singh Khaira. The raids are being carried out in connection with money laundering probe, according to ED officials.

The raids are being carried out at five locations in Punjab, one in Chandigarh (at Khaira's house there) and two in Delhi.

Khaira was elected to the state Assembly in 2017 on a ticket of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Two years ago, he quit AAP and formed Punjab Ekta Party (PEP). Khaira is an MLA from Bhulath in Kapurthala district.

The action is being carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is aimed at gathering more evidence to take forward the probe, news agency PTI quoted ED officials as saying.

The PMLA probe is related to alleged drugs trafficking and a fake passport case, they said, adding that a few accused in the case are lodged in jail.

