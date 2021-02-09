Money laundering case: Robert Vadra gets protection from arrest till Feb 24

The Rajasthan high court on Tuesday extended the interim protection from arrest to businessman Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, till February 24 in an alleged money laundering case related to land scam in Bikaner.

An application by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking Vadra’s custodial interrogation was scheduled to be heard in the high court, but the court could not take it up for want of time.

Also Read | ED moves HC for Robert Vadra’s custodial interrogation

Justice Dr Pushpendra Singh Bhati granted Vadra and his mother interim protection from arrest till February 24.

The ED probe is related to the purchase of 275 bigha land allegedly by Vadra’s company in the Kolayat area of the border town of Bikaner.

The Central agency had registered a criminal case of money laundering in 2016 on the basis of FIRs filed by the state police after the local tehsildar had made a complaint. On January 21, 2019, the court had asked Vadra, a partner in the Sky Light Hospitality, and his mother Maureen Vadra, to appear before the ED for questioning.