Monsoon likely to revive from today, says IMD
india news

Monsoon likely to revive from today, says IMD

There has been a 5% deficiency in the rain in the country since June 1. Central India is 7% rain deficient, northwest India 13%, and east and northeast 2%, according to data.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 12:21 AM IST
A western disturbance is also likely to impact the western Himalayas and parts of northwest India around July 10.

After a hiatus of around 10 days, the monsoon is likely to revive gradually from Thursday onwards and spread across northwest India over the weekend, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. There has been a 5% deficiency in the rain in the country since June 1. Central India is 7% rain deficient, northwest India 13%, and east and northeast 2%, according to data.

A western disturbance is also likely to impact the western Himalayas and parts of northwest India around July 10.

“There will be rain over northwest India on July 10 and 11, and then an active spell of monsoon is likely around July 16. This is because a low-pressure system is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal on July 11 which will travel north-westwards covering central India and move towards Rajasthan. It is likely to bring a lot of rain in its path,” said DS Pai, who heads IMD’s climate research and services.

“A western disturbance is also likely to affect the region around July 10, but it may not weaken the monsoon winds. Sometimes monsoon winds interact with westerlies to bring heavy rain,” he added.

A deviation in the predicted weather pattern has led to delayed and scanty rainfall in most parts of the country, people familiar with the matter said.

The subdued monsoon has coincided with the critical period of sowing and paddy transplantation. It is likely to impact agricultural activities such as sowing and transplantation of crops, irrigation scheduling, and power requirements.

Topics
monsoon delhi weather
IND
