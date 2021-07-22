Monsoon session: Key bills to be taken up in Parliament today

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will table the Essential Defence Services Bill in Parliament’s lower House on Thursday. The bill seeks to provide for the maintenance of essential defence services for the country’s security. It is being introduced to replace the Essential Defence Services Ordinance that empowers the government to prohibit strikes, lockouts, and layoffs in units involved in providing essential defence services.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill for consideration and passage. The Bill was introduced in Lok Sabha on September 24 last year and seeks to liberalise the Factory Regulation Act of 2011 by widening the scope of entities involved in the factoring business. The key changes include modification in the definitions of receivables, assignment, and factoring business.

Ports, shipping and waterways minister Sarbananda Sonowal will introduce the Inland Vessel Bill in Lok Sabha on the third day of Parliament’s ongoing Monsoon. Session. The proposed legislation seeks to replace the Inland Vessels Act, 1917, for the regulation of the safety, security and registration of inland vessels. The Union Cabinet approved the Bill on June 16.

Union food processing industries Pashupati Kumar Paras will move the National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill for consideration and passage. The Bill seeks to declare the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (Kundli), and the Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology (Thanjavur) as institutions of national importance.

The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill were due to be taken up on the first day of the Monsoon Session on Monday. But the House was adjourned because of protests over the alleged targeting by Israeli spyware Pegasus of politicians, journalists, and constitutional authorities.

In Rajya Sabha, Union electronics and information technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is expected to make a statement on the Pegasus controversy.

Sonowal will move the Marine Aids to Navigation Bill for consideration and passage in the upper House. He introduced the Bill amid commotion in Rajya Sabha over the alleged snooping on Tuesday. The Bill seeks to repeal the Lighthouse Act, 1927, for the development, maintenance and management of marine aids for navigation across the country. It was introduced in the Lok Sabha in March.