Home / India News / Monsoon Session likely from July 19, to continue till Aug 13
india news

Monsoon Session likely from July 19, to continue till Aug 13

The Monsoon session of Parliament usually commences in the third week of July and concludes ahead of the Independence day.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 04:07 PM IST
A view of the Parliament House. (Mohd Zakir/HT Archive)

The Monsoon session of Parliament is likely to begin on July 19 and will conclude on August 13, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday. The duration of the session was recommended by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA), earlier in the day.

The Monsoon session of Parliament usually commences in the third week of July and concludes ahead of the Independence day. The session will be conducted under mandatory adherence to the Covid-19 protocol. All members of Parliament will be required to wear face masks and follow social distancing norms at the premise.

The committee is hoping that all those entering the complex during the session have taken at least one dose of the vaccine against the viral disease.

According to the data available with the Rajya Sabha secretariat, at least 179 Rajya Sabha members are fully vaccinated against the Covid-19. Another 39 members of the House have received their first dose.

The Upper House has a total strength of 232 members currently.

Meanwhile, in Lok Sabha, at least 403 members, nearly three-fourth of its current strength have been administered with both doses of the vaccine. The lower house has a current strength of 540 members.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected Parliament sessions since March 2020, forcing early closure of last year’s budget and monsoon sessions and this year’s budget session. The 2020 winter session was skipped altogether due to the public health crisis.

The high rate of vaccination among the lawmakers and parliament staff improves chances of a longer parliament session and higher productivity. More than 40 bills and five ordinances are pending before Parliament.

Topics
monsoon session
