Monsoon session of Parliament to begin from today; 29 bills on agenda

The monsoon session of Parliament will begin from Monday as the government has readied a big legislative agenda with the opposition looking to corner the Centre over a number of issues, including alleged mismanagement of Covid-19 pandemic and farmers' agitation.

On Saturday, vice president and Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu held a meeting of leaders of various parties in the upper house of Parliament to discuss the agenda of this year's monsoon session. Naidu appealed for a productive session.

"A dysfunctional Parliament adds to the prevailing gloom and hence, all sections of the House should ensure a smooth and productive session as it offers an opportunity to address the concerns of the people affected by Covid-19," Naidu sai as per ANI report.

During the meeting, Union minister of parliamentary affairs Prahlad Joshi informed that the Centre has identified 29 bills including six ordinances replacing bills and two items of financial business for the session.

The monsoon session of Parliament 2021 will conclude on August 13.

PM Modi invites 'health discussion'

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an all-party meeting in which he told the leaders that the government is ready for a "healthy and meaningful discussion" on various issues in Parliament.

An official statement said that the Prime Minister told the floor leaders that according to the country's traditions of a healthy democracy, issues concerning the people should be raised amicably and the government should be allowed to respond to these discussions.

PM Modi also told the members of Parliament that people's representatives truly know the ground-level situation, hence their participation in these discussions enriches the decision-making process.

Opposition's plan to corner govt

Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of the opposition, said on Sunday that they have proposed to discuss various issues like inflation, poverty and the Covid-19 crisis in the house in front of Venkaiah Naidu. Kharge also added that Venakaih Naidu has given a nod to the opportunity to discuss the issues.

Several opposition parties are also planning to move adjournment notices in both houses of Parliament on Monday over farmers' issues, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) leader NK Premachandran said on Sunday after an all-party meeting of opposition, attended by leaders of the Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Communist Party of India-Marxist(CPI-M), Communist Party of India (CPI), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), RSP, Shiv Sena and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON