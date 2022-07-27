Parliament session highlights: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day
Parliament monsoon session 2022 Highlights: Amid protests by opposition MPs over various issues, both Houses of Parliament, as usual convened at 11am on Wednesday, a day after as many as 19 Rajya Sabha MPs, from various parties, were suspended for a week from attending the ongoing monsoon session.
On Monday, four Lok Sabha members, all from the Congress, were suspended for the entirety of the session.
Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been adjourned and proceedings will begin on Thursday.
The monsoon session began on July 18, and will conclude on August 12, if not adjourned earlier.
Follow all the updates here:
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 06:56 PM
Lok Sabha adjourned, to meet at 11am on Thursday
Lok Sabha has been adjourned and proceedings will begin at 11am on Thursday.
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 06:53 PM
The National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021 gets passed in Lok Sabha
The The National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021 was passed in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 06:40 PM
India to have own anti-doping law, testing labs: Sports minister Thakur tells Lok Sabha
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 06:23 PM
Moving forward towards having a paperless dope control process; Sports minister
Sports minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday that the NADA has initiated towards automation and digitisation of processes so that dependecy on manual systems is reduced. “We are also moving forward towards a paperless dope control process,” he added.
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 05:43 PM
Need to raise awareness about possibility of steroids in herbal supplements: BJP MP
Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) Lok Sabha MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said on Wednesday that there is a need to raise awareness about possibility of steroids in herbal supplements. His remark came as the Lok Sabha took up a bill to provide a statutory framework for the functioning of the National Anti-Doping Agency and the National Dope Testing Laboratory for consideration and passage.
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 05:26 PM
Lok Sabha takes up bill to provide statutory framework for NADA's functioning
The Lok Sabha on Wednesday took up a bill to provide a statutory framework for the functioning of the National Anti-Doping Agency and the National Dope Testing Laboratory for consideration and passage.
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 04:40 PM
No Kashmiri Pandit left Valley in 2021-22, says Centre
“As per the records, no Kashmiri Pandit has left from the Kashmir Valley during the year 2022. The number of Kashmiri Pandits who are still residing in the valley is 6,514,” says Nityanand Rai in Upper House.
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 03:59 PM
‘Statehood to J&K would be granted at an appropriate time’
Statehood to J&K would be granted at an appropriate time. Delimitation Commission has notified orders on 14th March & 5th May on delimitation of Parliamentary & Legislative Assembly Constituencies of J&K. Decision to conduct elections is prerogative of ECI: Nityanand Rai, MoS Home, earlier today
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 03:02 PM
Suspended MPs to protest overnight
All opposition parties express solidarity with the 24 suspended MPs including 20 Rajya Sabha MPs and 4 Lok Sabha MPs. Day-night protest will continue for 50 hours till suspension is revoked.
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 02:23 PM
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for today
Proceedings in Rajya Sabha over for the day as uproar continues over suspensions of MPs.
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 01:42 PM
Govt to fill up existing vacancies in CAPFs by Dec 2023: MoS (Home)
The sanctioned strength and the number of vacancies in each of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFS) in the country is 10,05,779 and vacant post 84,405. The sanctioned strength and the number of vacancies in each of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFS) in the country is 10,05,779 and vacant post 84,405: Nityanand Rai, MoS (Home), in Rajya Sabha
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 01:09 PM
Suspended Congress Lok Sabha MPs protest
Four suspended members protest near Gate 1 of Parliament.
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 12:39 PM
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm
Lower House adjourned till 2pm amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs.
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 12:06 PM
AAP MP Sanjay Singh suspended for rest of the week
AAP MP Sanjay Singh suspended from the House for the rest of the week, is the 24th parliamentarian to be suspended.
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 12:01 PM
7 TMC MPs, among 19 suspended from Rajya Sabha, protest
Trinamool MPs protest against their suspension from the House.
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 11:34 AM
Lok Sabha too adjourned till 12 noon
After Upper House, proceedings in Lower House also adjourned till 12 noon.
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 11:13 AM
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon
House adjourned till 12 noon due to uproar by Opposition.
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 10:51 AM
Oppn MPs protest in Parliament
Opposition protests against suspension of 23 members from Upper House.
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 10:30 AM
Mallikarjun Kharge arrives for Oppn leaders' meet
Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, arrives in Parliament Parliament, ahead of opposition leaders' meeting.
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 10:06 AM
‘Wil request Rajya Sabha Chairman to revoke suspension of MPs’
We've been raising the issue of inflation in the parliament for over 7 days. The govt is not willing to debate this issue. We'll submit a request to the Speaker and the Chairman to rescind the suspension of the members who raised their voices against the price rise: Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress, LOP, Rajya Sabha
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 09:39 AM
On ‘misuse of agencies’, Cong moves notice in Lok Sabha
Kodikunnil Suresh gives adjournment motion notice over ‘blatant misuse of investigation agencies’ by the Union govt to exact ‘political vendetta’ against Congress President Sonia Gandhi.
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 09:10 AM
AAP moves notice in RS over Gujarat hooch tragedy
Sanjay Singh gives suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha over the deaths due to spurious liquor in Gujarat.
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 08:44 AM
Sena MP moves notice in RS over non-performing loans
Priyanka Chaturvedi gives a zero-hour notice in Rajya Sabha over writing off of the non-performing loans of Defaulters by the Public Sector Banks (PSBs).
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 08:24 AM
Cong's Gohil moves notice in RS over ‘misuse of agencies’
Shaktisinh Gohil moves suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha over "the current ruling party's political vendetta against its political opponents with the misuse of agencies like ED, CBI, IT etc.'