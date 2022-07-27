Parliament session highlights: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day

Parliament monsoon session 2022 Highlights: Amid protests by opposition MPs over various issues, both Houses of Parliament, as usual convened at 11am on Wednesday, a day after as many as 19 Rajya Sabha MPs, from various parties, were suspended for a week from attending the ongoing monsoon session.

On Monday, four Lok Sabha members, all from the Congress, were suspended for the entirety of the session.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been adjourned and proceedings will begin on Thursday.

The monsoon session began on July 18, and will conclude on August 12, if not adjourned earlier.